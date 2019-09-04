Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals her glam squad and we're pretty jealous Lights, camera, action!

Let's be honest, we'd all love our own glam squad. Imagine getting ready for a night on the town, sitting in one's comfy dressing room chair while one's personal hairdresser and makeup artist transform you from average person to A-lister. It's the dream. Well, lucky Catherine Zeta-Jones is used to that luxury and took to her Instagram page to reveal exactly who gets her red carpet ready. Looking her usual fabulous self, Catherine looked to camera and wrote: "Every girl deserves a good glam squad @ctilburymakeup @peterluxhair." We have to say, Catherine looks amazing – those perfect brows and sculpted cheekbones are incredible.

Photo credit: Instagram / Catherine Zeta-Jones

The Entrapment actress wore a beautiful black beaded gown by designer to the stars, Alice Temperley, in the snap. Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury certainly did the dress justice, accentuating Catherine's brown eyes with dramatic smoky eye makeup and a gorgeous light berry lip.

Charlotte Tilbury

The mum-of-two's elegant hairstyle is all down to London-based hairstylist Peter Lux, who is responsible for some of the celeb world's most amazing hairdos – Gwyneth Paltrow, Gigi Hadid and Cat Deeley are just a few of his high-profile clients. He has also worked with top brands Miu Miu, Amanda Wakeley and L'Oreal.

Celebrity hairstylist Peter Lux Photo credit: Instagram / Peter Lux

Not surprisingly, Catherine's fans were rather envious of her glam squad, with one posting: "A girl's dream." Another said: "Totally agreed, Cath: you couldn’t have chosen a better and more talented glam squad, and they couldn’t have had a more dazzling and poised beauty to work with than you." One follower told the star: "Beautiful but you don't really need a glam squad."

Catherine, who is married to Hollywood legend Michael Douglas, loves her makeup just as much as we do. The star previously shared a photo of her cosmetic collection, writing: "Makeup is a girl's best friend. What couldn’t you live without? I choose mascara!!"

Ooh, it's a toughie. Concealer? Or maybe lipstick. No, we agree with Cath, gotta be mascara. Imagine short lashes forever...

