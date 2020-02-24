Jennifer Aniston’s former PT says this is the best workout for brides-to-be Meghan Markle, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are also fans of the workout

Our obsession with Jennifer Aniston knows no ends. We’ve loved her ever since she graced our screens as Rachel on Friends (and even more so since she joined the rest of the cast to announce a reunion episode), and we’re big fans of all the tips and tricks she shares on how she stays in shape. At 51, Jennifer Aniston looks just as good – if not better – now than she did 30 years ago, and from regular boxing to intermittent fasting, she tells us all there is to know. Her latest workout habit goes by the name of Lagree, a form of Megaformer Pilates (Pilates on a spring-based resistance board), and according to its founder and Jen’s former personal trainer, it’s ideal for brides-to-be.

“Lagree equals fast results,” says Sebastian Lagree. “Each movement on the Megaformer is fully integrated meaning that we never isolate a muscle in a particular movement and because of it, the body gets stronger and all muscles get toned within each session.” Every Megaformer move incorporates more than one muscle since you are forced to balance and control at the same time. The result is an effective all-over workout, which Sebastian says often garners results within two weeks (and Meghan Markle previously confirmed during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in which she claims to have seen a change in her body after two classes).

Sebastian adds: “Many people have even noticed a difference after the first workout, but here is the warning: Lagree is an intense workout. Some refer to it as Pilates and that’s a mistake, because Pilates is not intense at all.”

For brides-to-be, this means you won’t need to sacrifice as much wedding planning time - just stick to a regular routine once you pick it up.

If that’s not enough to convince you, Sebastian also cites Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, Michelle Obama and Rihanna as Lagree clients, while there are now three Lagree studios to visit across London. Meet you on the Megaformer.

