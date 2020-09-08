12 of the best men's advent calendars to get him in the festive spirit this year

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you are looking for a Christmas season advent calendar for the men in your life, whether boyfriend, best friend or dad, or are a guy looking for a treat for himself, these advent calendars packed with special gifts for him are exactly what you need. We've tracked down the best one-a-day holiday gift sets chock full of treats like personal grooming tools, lotions and aftershaves, drinks from coffee to alcohol – and even personalised socks!

MORE: The best beauty advent calendars of 2020

Best men’s advent calendars: Personal grooming

Does he have a beard? Well, guess what – there’s an advent calendar tailor-made for him and his glorious facial hair. The Bearded Man advent calendar has 24 2ml minis of a variety of 100% natural beard oils.

The Bearded Man advent calendar, Was £30 Now £25, Menkind

A 12-day advent calendar filled with treats and bestselling products from Lynx. The set includes body wash, body spray, shower gel, socks, a comb, a key chain, a toothbrush, a wallet and even a lightning cable.

Lynx Africa Countdown Gift Set, £19.99, Feel Unique

Best men’s advent calendars: Socks

You really can’t go wrong with socks! And this whopping 25-day advent calendar has a surprise pair of fun socks for every day up to Christmas, and Christmas Day itself.

‘Wild Feet’ 25-pair Christmas Advent Calendar, £79.99, Sock Shop

Cosy sock designs included in this 12-day gift include a pair of navy socks that you can have monogrammed in gold with the initials of your choice

Personalised 12-Day Sock Advent Calendar, £65, Not On the High Street

RELATED: Best men's face coverings from beard-friendly masks to smart office-ready looks

Best men’s advent calendars: Food, coffee and tea

This advent calendar includes vegan-friendly and gluten-free gourmet popcorn in 19 flavours including salted caramel, gingerbread, pumpkin spice and milk chocolate popcorn bites. There’s a ‘tipsy’ 12-flavour version, with flavors like Espresso Martini, Gin & Tonic, too.

Giant Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar, £30, Not on the High Street

England-based Tea Revv sells tea and coffee advent calendars that will give the guy in your life a serious morning caffeine boost in the 24 days up to Christmas!

The coffee advent calendar contains 24 18g sachets – you can choose from ground or whole bean – each a specialty coffee from around the world. The popular advent calendar was even featured on ITV This Morning last year.

2020 Coffee Advent Calendar, £39.99, Etsy

The tea calendar includes seasonal blends of loose leaf tea or sachets and there are four different calendars to choose from: Breakfast, Caffeine-free, Christmas Blend or Single Origin

2020 Tea Advent Calendar, From £34, Etsy

MORE: Phillip Schofield's gin advent calendar is here for Christmas 2020

Best men’s advent calendars: Alcohol

You’ll definitely find a whisky to love in Harvey Nichols’ festive 24-dram calendar, which includes both local and world labels, from Scotch to Bourbon, whether blended or single malt and up to 26 years of age. The full contents of the calendar are listed on the Harvey Nichols site if you can’t wait for the surprise.

Harvey Nichols Whisky Advent Calendar, £250, Harvey Nichols

Drinks by the Dram created a Christmas countdown of 24 different 30ml whiskeys for a daily taste of tipple, from well-known brands to great whiskys you’ve yet to discover.

24 World Whisky Advent Calendar, £149.95, The Bottle Club

Best men's advent calendars: Sport, games & hobbies

If he loves Marvel he’ll REALLY love this 24-piece Pocket Pop set with a new superhero (or villain!) for every day of December up to Christmas

Marvel Collectible Figure Advent Calendar, £34.99, Amazon

For the motor or model enthusiast, check out this 1:43 scale model of a 1963 VW Bulli camper van to build one piece at a time – it even has an engine noise and display stand

VW Camper Van Advent Calendar, £65, Not on the High Street

Have a video game lover in your life? He’ll get a kick out of this advent calendar where you collect one electronic component a day to create games from Code Breaker to Whack a Mole.

Haynes Electronic Games advent calendar, £22, Menkind

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.