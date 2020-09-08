12 of the best men's advent calendars to get him in the festive spirit this year

Karen Silas
Looking for a men's advent calendar for the special man in your life, whether boyfriend, best guy friend or dad? Shop these Christmas calendars packed with special gifts for him that aren't chocolate, from socks to alcohol.
If you are looking for a Christmas season advent calendar for the men in your life, whether boyfriend, best friend or dad, or are a guy looking for a treat for himself, these advent calendars packed with special gifts for him are exactly what you need. We've tracked down the best one-a-day holiday gift sets chock full of treats like personal grooming tools, lotions and aftershaves, drinks from coffee to alcohol – and even personalised socks!
Best men’s advent calendars: Personal grooming
Does he have a beard? Well, guess what – there’s an advent calendar tailor-made for him and his glorious facial hair. The Bearded Man advent calendar has 24 2ml minis of a variety of 100% natural beard oils.
The Bearded Man advent calendar, Was £30 Now £25, Menkind
A 12-day advent calendar filled with treats and bestselling products from Lynx. The set includes body wash, body spray, shower gel, socks, a comb, a key chain, a toothbrush, a wallet and even a lightning cable.
Lynx Africa Countdown Gift Set, £19.99, Feel Unique
Best men’s advent calendars: Socks
You really can’t go wrong with socks! And this whopping 25-day advent calendar has a surprise pair of fun socks for every day up to Christmas, and Christmas Day itself.
‘Wild Feet’ 25-pair Christmas Advent Calendar, £79.99, Sock Shop
Cosy sock designs included in this 12-day gift include a pair of navy socks that you can have monogrammed in gold with the initials of your choice
Personalised 12-Day Sock Advent Calendar, £65, Not On the High Street
Best men’s advent calendars: Food, coffee and tea
This advent calendar includes vegan-friendly and gluten-free gourmet popcorn in 19 flavours including salted caramel, gingerbread, pumpkin spice and milk chocolate popcorn bites. There’s a ‘tipsy’ 12-flavour version, with flavors like Espresso Martini, Gin & Tonic, too.
Giant Gourmet Popcorn Advent Calendar, £30, Not on the High Street
England-based Tea Revv sells tea and coffee advent calendars that will give the guy in your life a serious morning caffeine boost in the 24 days up to Christmas!
The coffee advent calendar contains 24 18g sachets – you can choose from ground or whole bean – each a specialty coffee from around the world. The popular advent calendar was even featured on ITV This Morning last year.
2020 Coffee Advent Calendar, £39.99, Etsy
The tea calendar includes seasonal blends of loose leaf tea or sachets and there are four different calendars to choose from: Breakfast, Caffeine-free, Christmas Blend or Single Origin
2020 Tea Advent Calendar, From £34, Etsy
Best men’s advent calendars: Alcohol
You’ll definitely find a whisky to love in Harvey Nichols’ festive 24-dram calendar, which includes both local and world labels, from Scotch to Bourbon, whether blended or single malt and up to 26 years of age. The full contents of the calendar are listed on the Harvey Nichols site if you can’t wait for the surprise.
Harvey Nichols Whisky Advent Calendar, £250, Harvey Nichols
Drinks by the Dram created a Christmas countdown of 24 different 30ml whiskeys for a daily taste of tipple, from well-known brands to great whiskys you’ve yet to discover.
24 World Whisky Advent Calendar, £149.95, The Bottle Club
Best men's advent calendars: Sport, games & hobbies
If he loves Marvel he’ll REALLY love this 24-piece Pocket Pop set with a new superhero (or villain!) for every day of December up to Christmas
Marvel Collectible Figure Advent Calendar, £34.99, Amazon
For the motor or model enthusiast, check out this 1:43 scale model of a 1963 VW Bulli camper van to build one piece at a time – it even has an engine noise and display stand
VW Camper Van Advent Calendar, £65, Not on the High Street
Have a video game lover in your life? He’ll get a kick out of this advent calendar where you collect one electronic component a day to create games from Code Breaker to Whack a Mole.
Haynes Electronic Games advent calendar, £22, Menkind
