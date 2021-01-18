Michelle Obama shares makeup-free photo with beautiful natural hair The former First Lady celebrated her birthday on Sunday

Michelle Obama lit up Instagram on Sunday as she shared a candid new snapshot in celebration of her 57th birthday. The former First Lady was inundated with comments after posting a black-and-white selfie showing her makeup-free and with her gorgeous natural curls falling around her face.

MORE: Barack Obama reveals his incredible Christmas gift from wife Michelle

She wrote: "Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes! I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all."

Loading the player...

WATCH: 'I knew he was a special person': Michelle Obama on first meeting Barack

While her celebrations were low-key, Michelle's family no doubt pulled out all the stops to ensure she had a special day. Michelle and husband Barack Obama, who have been married since 1992, are the proud parents to two girls, Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19.

MORE: The surprising detail in Michelle Obama's unearthed wedding photo

Barack shared a very sweet message to his wife on social media in celebration of her birthday. He posted a throwback photo showing Michelle posing on a beach, writing: "Happy birthday to my love, my partner, my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche."

Michelle shared a beautiful natural photo to celebrate her birthday

Barack, 59, and Michelle are thought to have recently returned to Washington, having spent the Christmas period with their children in Hawaii. The Obamas reside in a gorgeous Tudor property in the capital, which they moved into after leaving the White House in January 2017.

MORE: Barack and Michelle Obama's vast $8.1million mansion is surprisingly homely - see inside

Michelle and Barack with their two daughters

Back in 2018, Michelle gave a glimpse inside their living arrangements at home during an appearance on Ellen, and revealed Sasha had come out on top. She said: "Sasha actually killed in this house. She has a two-room suite, it's all decked out. She has like a living room area and a bedroom."

MORE: Barack Obama reflects on daughters Malia and Sasha's sibling rivalry and sweet bond

Dad Barack, meanwhile, has fared less well. "He's got the smallest room for his office. So he's really hating on her," Michelle joked.

Read more HELLO! US stories here