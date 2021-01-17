Michelle Obama looks stunning in unseen beach photo marking her birthday Barack Obama shared the gorgeous picture of his wife to mark a special occasion

Michelle Obama was inundated with messages on Sunday as the former First Lady of the United States marked her 57th birthday.

And the most special of all was from her husband Barack Obama, who shared a stunning throwback picture of his wife on Instagram alongside a heartfelt message.

In the photo, Michelle looked beautiful as she posed on the sand, dressed in a yellow vest top. The mother-of-two accessorised her outfit with gold hoops as she leaned on a palm tree.

"Happy birthday to my love, my partner, my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche," Barack wrote next to the image.

Like many others, Michelle will be marking her birthday in lockdown, although she no doubt has a special day planned with her family.

Michelle Obama looked stunning as she posed on the beach in a throwback photo

The Becoming author and her husband share daughters Malia and Sasha, and spent the Christmas period in Hawaii, although are thought to be back in Washington now.

The family live in a gorgeous Tudor property, which they moved to after leaving the White House in January 2017.

While Michelle and Barack prefer to keep their family life private, the doting mum previously opened up about their living arrangements during an interview on Ellen in 2018, telling host Ellen DeGeneres about her daughter Sasha's impressive bedroom.

Barack Obama paid tribute to his wife on her birthday

She said: "Sasha actually killed in this house. She has a two-room suite, it's all decked out. She has like a living room area and a bedroom."

What's more, Sasha even designed it herself. While Sasha has the best deal in the room department, her dad Barack Obama didn't get quite so lucky.

"He's got the smallest room for his office. So he's really hating on her," Michelle joked.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle has been enjoying spending quality time with her daughters while they are at home. The doting mum opened up about their experience on her new podcast and gave an insight into their daily routine.

Michelle is a doting mum to Sasha and Malia

“Barack’s in his office, making calls, working on his book. I’m in my room. The girls are on their computers," she told her previous podcast guest, former NPR host Michele Norris."

Sometimes we’re outside if the weather permits, but we’ve developed this routine, you know, we don’t really worry about seeing one another in the day."

Michelle and Barack with their two daughters

But then, "right around five o’clock, everybody comes out of their nooks," and it’s time for puzzles and cards. "Puzzles have become big," she added, explaining they had a designated table that permanently has a puzzle on the go.

Then they hunker down for a game of Spades which gets a little competitive.

