David Tennant and wife Georgia share five children together, and although Georgia is an active user on social media, her husband doesn't often feature on her feed.

But on Friday, she melted hearts when she shared a picture of her husband reading to their youngest child, Birdie, one.

WATCH: Georgia Tennant unveils daughter Birdie's new talent

David is father to Olive, ten, Wilfred, eight, Doris, six and Birdie. He is also an adoptive father of Georgia's son Ty, 19, from a previous relationship.

The doting dad was reading Birdie The Wolves in the Walls, which was written by Neil Gaiman. David looked incredibly stylish in a cashmere jumper and jeans, while the book obscured Birdie's face.

"Never too young for @neilhimself," Georgia joked. "And the baby likes it too. #goodnightomens."

The image sparked a huge fan response, with the book's author, Neil, responding: "I just love that he's reading it, and that she's liking it."

Another added: "It's the CBeebies bedtime stories all over again," but many more were distracted by David's fashionable jumper.

So sweet!

"I'm more focussed on that fabulous sweater," enthused one, while a second wrote: "Loving the jumper."

David and Georgia first met on the set of Doctor Who, before they got married in 2011. And the pair have another family link to the show, as Georgia's father, Peter Davison, played the fifth incarnation of the titular role.

Last month, Georgia shared a very rare picture of her famous dad as he took the family out on a riverboat trip to mark Georgia's brother's birthday.

The 36-year-old uploaded several snaps from the family excursion, as well as a small clip of Peter steering them down the river.

David is a doting dad to five children

Uploading a photo of Peter driving the boat, the actress joked: "Back in his happy place, #onehappybouy."

And to mark her brother's birthday, she posted a snap of him on the boat with a party hat sticker on and shared the caterpillar cake they'd gotten for him.

To mark the end of the family day out, they all enjoyed a small dip in the water.

