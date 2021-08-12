Nadia Sawalha is obsessed with this St Tropez fake tan and it's currently in the sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nadia Sawalha used fake tan for the very first time last month. After over a year of lockdowns and no tanning on holiday, she took getting bronzed into her own hands, and the results were impressive.

The Loose Women presenter got very real on Instagram, showing the whole process from exfoliating to applying the tan. She used a bronzing mousse and face spray by St Tropez and revealed she's now "a complete convert".

St Tropez products are usually on the pricier side (they're loved by the likes of Kim Kardashian), but right now you'll find them in the Amazon sale with big discounts.

St Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse, was £23 now £14.88, Amazon

The St Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse currently has 35% off, priced at £14.88 down from £23. It has more than 175 five-star reviews for its natural colour and even fading. Unlike lots of fake tan products you only need to leave it on for three hours to achieve a deep tan.

St Tropez Self Tan Purity Vitamins Skincare Serum, was £22 now £12.47, Amazon

Also on sale is the St Tropez Self Tan Purity Vitamins Bronzing Water Face Serum, down from £22 to £12.47. The skincare-tanning hybrid has over 375 five-star ratings for giving a healthy glow with no streaks or patching. It contains hyaluronic acid plus Vitamins C and D to brighten and hydrate your skin as well as bronzing it.

Nadia said the results made her so happy and captioned her video: 'The thing is I LITERALLY can NOT believe what a fantastic-as-if-I've-been-to-St.Tropez-tan I've got ! There I go again. But honestly, you know I never tell you about anything unless I LOVE it and I LOVE this fake tan!'

Who needs holidays abroad when you have a St Tropez bottle...

