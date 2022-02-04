Drew Barrymore & Kim Kardashian love the same drugstore moisturizer - and it's on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

With Valentine’s and Galentine's Day coming up, we're all wanting to make sure our glow is on point. That's why we’re stealing some skincare secrets from always-gorgeous stars Drew Barrymore and Kim Kardashian.

MORE: Drew Barrymore unveils her new blue light blocking beauty mist

Both have flawless skin and both love classic skincare brand Olay - in particular the Regenerist moisturizer line - and right now you can grab their exact A-list approved favorites in the Olay Galentine's Day sale by using the special offer code OLAY for 10% off.

MORE:

Kim Kardashian is ready for Valentine's Day with a sexy new look

14 best celebrity beauty brands to try in 2022

We'll also tell you how to try both Kim and Drew's Olay moisturizers in a set for 50% off on Amazon...

Drew Barrymore's favorites

If you’re wondering how Drew Barrymore looks eternally youthful, she has given some hints!

The Santa Clarita Diet star, who has her own beauty brand Flower by Drew, has previously revealed she's "obsessed" with Olay’s Ultimate Eye Cream, and has sworn by Olay's Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer for the past "12-15 years".

Olay Ultimate Eye Cream, was $27.77 now $24.99, Olay

SHOP NOW

Olay Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer, was $27.77 now $24.99, Olay

Kim Kardashian's favorite

Kim Kardashian is the ultimate beauty influencer who always needs her makeup to look flawless - but also knows wearing daily SPF is key.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has apparently found the best of both worlds with Olay’s Regenerist Whip Facial Moisturizer SPF which she has said "is perfect under my makeup", and is a moisturizer she "cannot live without".

Olay Regenerist Whip Facial Moisturizer, was $33.32 now $29.99, Olay

SHOP NOW

And if you want to try BOTH Drew and Kim's moisturizer, Amazon has a special deal on an Olay pack containing the MicroSculpting Cream plus a travel size of the Whip Facial Moisturizer for just $20.77 – that's nearly 60% off!

Olay Regenerist MicroSculpting + Whip Moisturizer Gift Set, was $46.99 now $20.77, Amazon

SHOP NOW

Budget-friendly star-approved skincare for even less? Count us in!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.