Tracee Ellis Ross makes fans go wild with exciting announcement 

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking her Pattern Beauty company to the next level.

The Black-Ish star revealed that her haircare collection, which was previously only available on the brand’s site and Ulta, will now be on shelves at Target too.

Tracee shared the news in a video on Instagram, which showed her rocking a casual-chic, monochromatic navy long-sleeved top paired with matching long shorts as she shopped in Target, played around on a shopping cart, and picked up her Pattern Beauty products from a shelf.

Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern Beauty is now available at Target!

Tracee completed the look with a black face mask, stunning white hoops, white flip flops, and several keys on a necklace.

"Ulta Beauty at Target. Pattern," the High Note star said as she slid several bottles of Pattern Beauty conditioner into her cart.

"2 things: 1. @patternbeauty is now available at select @target locations as part of the @ultabeauty Shop in Shop experience! 2. I clearly don’t know how to ride a shopping cart and it shows," Tracee captioned the clip.

Fans were beyond thrilled and rushed to her comments to congratulate her. "So happy about this!", one follower wrote. “I’m screaming in excitement," another added. "The styling cream is sooooo good for my hair! Just purchased my third container from Target!," an additional follower chimed in.

Tracee's fans couldn't stop raving about her liquid leggings - and workout skills

Tracee not only gives fans a ton of beauty inspo with her Pattern Beauty styling tips, but she also gives them quite a bit of fitspo too.

Such was the case last week when the actress showed off her incredibly toned physique as she took on a tough workout wearing a chic pair of gray liquid high-waist leggings paired with a crop top and Asics sneakers.

Tracee could be seen deadlifting a heavy kettlebell slowly in the clip and keeping herself safe with a black face mask covering. She also wore her hair off of her face in braids.

"SLOW & STEADY," she captioned the post. Fans went wild over the clip, with one writing, "Very nice form nicely done." Another added: "It's the liquid leggings for me."

Tracee's dedication to her workouts has paid off - she looks amazing!

