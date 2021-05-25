Rebel Wilson uses the same foundation as Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Rebel Wilson’s makeup artist revealed a major beauty secret as she shared a recent glammed-up snap of the actress - and it’s one that Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian swear by too.

Karin Darnell broke down the details of a recent glam session with Rebel and listed Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Foundation as the foundation she used to create the look.

Rebel Wilson's makeup artist used the Armani foundation for this look - and it's stunning!

That happens to be the same foundation Kim Kardashian and Meghan Markle love too. We tracked it down on Sephora and Selfridges.

Armani Beauty’s Luminous Silk Foundation, $64/£44.00 Saks Fifth Avenue/Selfridges

The Duchess of Sussex’s makeup artist, Lydia F. Sellers, confirmed in 2018 that she used to apply the foundation on Meghan with a Beauty Blender sponge and explained: "Every time I'd do her makeup, she'd say, 'Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don't want a ton of foundation.'"

"It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on."

Meghan Markle has worn Armani Beauty's Luminous Silk Foundation for years

Meanwhile, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has made it no secret that she’s totally obsessed with the medium coverage formula. Back in 2015, Kim told Into the Gloss she “loved” the foundation, and even panic tweeted that year when she thought that it had been discontinued.

During that time, the KKW Beauty mogul was using the smoothing skin formula in makeup tutorials on her app and mentioned it repeatedly in beauty interviews. And she’s still using it today.

Her makeup artist, Ash K Holm, confirmed that on her YouTube channel recently when she broke down the products she used to create a recent look for Kim when she appeared on the Late Show With David Letterman.

Kim Kardashian is so obsessed with the product that she panic tweeted in 2015 when she thought it was discontinued

Ash called Armani’s Luminous Silk Foundation a "dreamy foundation to use on anyone's skin", adding that it “melts into the skin,” gives “amazing coverage”.

The beauty product has been praised for having a dream-like consistency; it's creamy, light, doesn't feel at all heavy on your skin and best of all-it's buildable.

Also, it doesn't contain SPF – which means there is no ghostly flashback if you are being photographed – which is great for and Rebel, Meghan, Kim, who are used to being snapped in public.

