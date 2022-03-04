Stacey Solomon's 'mutant' health quirk that annoys fiancé Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon gave a hilarious insight into her relationship with Joe Swash on Thursday, sharing a video of herself in the bath using his razor to shave her legs.

The Loose Women presenter posted a clip of herself lounging in her roll-top tub, captioned: "Had to shave my legs for my first day back at Loose Women tomorrow and Joe's not happy I found his new razor. Truth is I do have mutant super strength leg hairs and the razor will be blunt by the end of it [crying laughing emoji]."

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares hilarious clip from her bath

Joe can be heard moaning in the background of the video shouting: "You have mutant hair legs. I know for a factor that razor is now ruined." Stacey replies: "The razor is perfectly fine," before cheekily admitting to followers it is in fact blunt.

Later on Stacey posted another clip of her rubbing her freshly shaved leg along Joe's face, writing: "He's not complaining now though, is he?"

Stacey and Joe share cute insights into their relationship online

Friday is Stacey's first day back on the Loose Women panel, following maternity leave since giving birth to her daughter Rose in October 2021.

In January Stacey revealed her plans to return to work, saying: "Actually so emotional at how quickly Rose is growing. I got hardly anything done to be honest because I just wanted to play with her… I love my job so so much but oh my gosh I’m sad that my maternity leave is almost over. I feel so nervous to go back."

Stacey's back to work this week after maternity leave

"I'm actually so sad that three months has gone by already. I’m so grateful to have had these beautiful months but why oh why does it go so quick… It’s been the most magical three months Rose. I can still smell your newborn smell and I’m so grateful to still be boobing with you."

Fans recently worried about Staceyfollowing her absence from the show's International Women's Day campaign, but they were glad to know that there wasa very simple explanation for the singer's absence from the photo. An ITV representative said: "Stacey was still on maternity leave when the shoot took place."

