Stacey Solomon reveals baby Rose's adorable habit in sweet video

Stacey Solomon is a doting mum to her newborn baby daughter, Rose, and on Sunday night she revealed her sweetest habit in an adorable video.

In the video, she tickled her girl, as she gently got her off to sleep, and she explained that Rose had a very sweet way to fall asleep. In her caption, the mum-of-four explained: "Oh Rose," alongside a pleading emoji. "She loves tickle to sleep. Sweet dreams baby Rose." Being a responsible mum, Stacey made sure that her young girl was falling asleep around seven, as she drifted off inside the living room.

The Loose Women panellist has shared various insights into her daughter's life and last month, she shared a photo of her all bundled up in white, covered by a blanket with a penguin print that had her name embroidered on it along with a sweet penguin design.

The little girl, who also wore a matching white cap, slept peacefully and Stacey captioned the image: "Good Morning" before going on to write: "I know it's the afternoon but I'm making myself feel better by pretending it's still the morning."

She continued: "Happy Wednesday everyone. Hope you have a lovely day. The older Rose gets the more I think she looks like Zachy! [Stacey's eldest son Zachary, 13]. At first she looked like Rex's baby twin but I think she's changing?"

Stacey finished by revealing that the day was special for her daughter, adding: "I can't believe she's 11 weeks old already, time is flying."

The star shared her latest video of Rose ahead of what would've been a bittersweet day for her, as she would soon be sending her children back to school.

Sharing a photo of son Rex, two, in his pyjamas, she wrote: "It's the last day of the school holidays so Rex is wearing his Spider-Man pjs all day for the last time.

Stacey is also a mum to three sons

"We are going to go for a walk and then I'm going to try and enjoy them all as much as I can before the school runs commence. Happy Monday everyone."

She also shared her confusion over her son's hair, adding: "P.S I wish I had Rex's hair. Don't know where he got those curls from."