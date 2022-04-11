﻿
Britney Spears announces she is having a baby with fiancé Sam Asghari

The pop star is a mother of two

Britney Spears set the internet quickly ablaze when she revealed with a cryptic post that she was expecting a baby with fiancé Sam Asghari.

The singer took to Instagram to share a cryptic message talking about her fluctuating weight, and what initially turned out to be a message of body positivity turned into a pregnancy reveal.

She wrote: "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' 

So I got a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well…I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It's growing!!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it…"

She continued: "I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression… I have to say it is absolutely horrible… 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Britney revealed her pregnancy with a cryptic Instagram post

"Women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her… but now women talk about it everyday… 

"Thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret… This time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!"

The 40-year-old is already a mother to two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, from her marriage to Kevin Federline.

It was in September of 2021 that the singer announced that she and longtime-boyfriend Sam had gotten engaged. She announced the news with an adorable Instagram reel where she showed off the rock.

britney-spears-engagement

The two got engaged in September of 2021

She even kissed him on the cheek a few times, and at one point he even asks her, "Do you like it?" and she responds with, "I love it!"

"I can't [expletive] believe it!!!!!!" she captioned the video, with several ring emojis and a heart one.

