Britney Spears announces she is having a baby with fiancé Sam Asghari The pop star is a mother of two

Britney Spears set the internet quickly ablaze when she revealed with a cryptic post that she was expecting a baby with fiancé Sam Asghari.

MORE: Britney Spears reveals astounding honor from United States Congress

The singer took to Instagram to share a cryptic message talking about her fluctuating weight, and what initially turned out to be a message of body positivity turned into a pregnancy reveal.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Britney Spears films inside palatial home

She wrote: "I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!'

So I got a pregnancy test…and uhhhhh well…I am having a baby… 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant. It's growing!!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it…"

MORE: Britney Spears and Cher both lived in this $6.9million New York penthouse - photos

She continued: "I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it's hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression… I have to say it is absolutely horrible…

Britney revealed her pregnancy with a cryptic Instagram post

"Women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her… but now women talk about it everyday…

"Thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret… This time I will be doing yoga every day!!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!"

MORE: Britney Spears' palatial bathroom at $7.4million home belongs in a hotel

MORE: Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about relationship with sister Britney Spears' sons

The 40-year-old is already a mother to two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, from her marriage to Kevin Federline.

It was in September of 2021 that the singer announced that she and longtime-boyfriend Sam had gotten engaged. She announced the news with an adorable Instagram reel where she showed off the rock.

The two got engaged in September of 2021

She even kissed him on the cheek a few times, and at one point he even asks her, "Do you like it?" and she responds with, "I love it!"

"I can't [expletive] believe it!!!!!!" she captioned the video, with several ring emojis and a heart one.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.