Britney Spears reveals she and boyfriend Sam Asghari are engaged

Congratulations are in order for the Spears household, as it's been officially revealed that Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari, are engaged.

The singer dropped the big news to her fans with an adorable Instagram reel where she showed off the rock.

Britney shared the reel which featured her excitedly showing off her sparkling engagement ring with Sam right by her side.

She even kisses him on the cheek a few times, and at one point he even asks her, "Do you like it?" and she responds with, "I love it!"

"I can't [expletive] believe it!!!!!!" she captioned the video, with several ring emojis and a heart one.

Fans went wild over the post and immediately flooded the couple with congratulations, with one commenting, "OMG CONGRATS BRITNEY AND SAM."

Another wrote, "BRIDNEYYYYYYY," and a third added, "OH M YFOSUJWAKANOH MY GOD." Several fans reacted with expressions of shock and happiness.

Britney and Sam have been together for about five years now, having first met on the set of her music video for Slumber Party in 2016.

Since then, the two have been inseparable, constantly featuring on each other's social media amid the turmoil of Britney's conservatorship battles and legal issues.

The Toxic singer has been married twice before, to Jason Allen Alexander, before getting an annulment 55 hours later, and to Keven Federline from 2004 to 2007, with whom she shares her sons Sean and Jayden.

The news comes after it was announced that Britney scored a major win in her legal battle when her father, Jamie Spears, filed to end the conservatorship.

The singer hadn't spoken out about the news since then, having mostly continued with her cryptic social media posts, before finally revealing her engagement.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

