Britney Spears is currently feeling an immense amount of joyous support and love from fans as major news went live regarding her conservatorship.

MORE: Britney Spears displays her amazing figure in plunging green dress

However, the star hasn't yet acknowledged the win and instead used her social media to pay tribute to a friend and past collaborator.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Father of Britney Spears files to end singer's conservatorship

Britney shared throwback pictures on her Instagram of her performing days with Iggy Azalea when they collabed together on the song Pretty Girls.

The pictures showed Britney wearing a sheer catsuit with high leather boots and Iggy in a futuristic metallic top and skirt with matching boots.

MORE: Britney Spears' heartbreak as dogs go missing

The two embraced each other as the Everytime singer mentioned their bond in the caption, writing, "Me and Iggy on stage!!!

"It was so much fun working with such a strong, badass woman like her …. I haven't met her new baby but if she's reading this God bless you and thank you for all your kind words!!!!

Britney paid tribute to Pretty Girls collaborator Iggy Azalea

"Pssss although the name of the song is Pretty Girls I think the concept is more like revenge of the NERDS!!!!"

Iggy lovingly responded to the post with, "I absolutely adore you more than words (and I still have the barbies you gave me)

"Loving you always you brilliant, too-genius-for this-world-to-understand, kind hearted, gracious & beautifully ethereal being. We are definitely two big ole goofballs in the best way possible."

MORE: Britney Spears shares public support for Free Britney movement - fans react

MORE: Britney Spears soaks up the sun in stylish bikini as she reflects on past few months

Many others also felt the love between the two, including Paris Hilton, who wrote, "I love both of you girls so much!! Queens."

The pop star's loyal fanbase celebrated her conservatorship news

However, most of her fans could only talk about one thing, and that was the big win for Britney as her father, Jamie Spears, filed to end her conservatorship.

One commented, "Pretty sooon you're going to be freeeeee," with another saying, "YOURE ABOUT TO BE FREE BABY GIRL!!!!!!" A third also added, "So excited for you babe, we're gonna get you out of there."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.