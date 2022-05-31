LeAnn Rimes reveals new tattoo that divides fans The country music singer has several inkings

LeAnn Rimes left fans divided when she showed off some brand new body art.

The country music singer is no stranger to tattoos and already has several on her body, but over the weekend she added to her collection. LeAnn visited celebrity tattoo artist Winter Stone, who inked the words, "Kiss the Wild" on her right forearm.

LeAnn shared the experience with her fans, posting a video of herself at Winter's LA studio and giving them a glimpse of the design process before her new tattoo was etched on her arm.

Many fans loved LeAnn's new ink, with one responding: "How cute is the tattoo!" A second said: "I love all your tattoos girl!" A third added: "That's badass! I love it," and a fourth wrote: "Perfection."

There were some of LeAnn's followers who weren't so keen on her tattoo though. "I would rather have you whisper that in my ear than read it on your arm," replied one. Another simply said: "WHY???" and a third added: "No thanks," followed by a grimacing face emoji.

LeAnn's new 'kiss the wild' tattoo

This isn't the first time LeAnn has divided fans with her penchant for body art. Back in 2019, she faced criticism when she revealed she had the words "god's work" tattooed on her left arm.

While many praised her choice, others were annoying that she had it all written in lowercase. "I luv it but God is GOD! God should have a capital G," one fan said at the time.

LeAnn has several tattoos over her body

LeAnn also has "the only one that matters" tattooed on her foot in a similar swirly script to her latest ink. She previously admitted that she prefers a "dainty" font because "all of my tattoos are very feminine".

Alongside those, the singer has "Still I Rise" tattooed on her hip, "Love" on her lower back, an arrow on her right wrist, "Trust" on her left wrist, and an "E" etched on her ring finger to match her husband Eddie Cibrian, who has an "L" tattooed on his.

