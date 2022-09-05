The PrettyLittleThing Beauty Advent Calendar is super glam – and it's worth £141

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It won't be long until the countdown to Christmas begins and PrettyLittleThing's 2022 Beauty Advent Calendar is at the top of our wish lists.

Take a peek behind 24 sparkly doors and you'll find a luxury haul of skincare and beauty products sure to give you that holiday season glow.

Beauty advent calendar, £45 / $88, PrettyLittleThing

Offering incredible value for money this one-of-a-kind calendar is priced at just £45 but it's worth a whopping £141. Filled with the best pampering picks from the likes of Olaplex, Bondi Sands, Barry M, Mario Badescu, This Works and PLT's own beauty range, you'll be able to spoil yourself this festive season.

PLT's advent calendar comes in the most Instagrammable packaging

Designed to transform your skincare regime and your glam game – think super hydrating face serums, statement shimmering eyeshadow palettes, must-have beauty tools, statement lashes and much more.

Our advice? If you want to snap up this treasure trove of beauty treats you'd better act quickly because this advent calendar was a sell-out last year! In fact, at the moment of writing, the status of the calendar on the PLT website is 'Most Wanted'. So seriously, snap one up today if you've got your eye on it.

What's inside the PrettyLittleThing Beauty Advent Calendar:

Carmex Naturally Berry

Color Wow Raise the Root 50ml

Peaches & Cream Lipliner Praline

Aroma Active Sleep Salt Soak, 50g

This Works Pillow Spray 5ml

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe Herbs & Rosewater 59ml

PRETTYLITTLETHING 5 Pan Eyeshadow Palette - Starlight

PRETTYLITTLETHING Beauty Blender Sponge

PRETTYLITTLETHING Fluffy Definer Brush

PRETTYLITTLETHING Lip-gloss - Nude

PRETTYLITTLETHING Volume & Length Mascara

Starskin Smoothing Bio-Cellulose Eye Masks

Vita Coco Organic Coconut Oil 50ml

Wet N Wild Mega last Lipstick Bare it All/Sand Storm

Bondi Sands Glo Lights Highlighter

Sleek Loose Pigment

Physic Sister's Jade Gua Sha

Face Facts Overnight Face Serum

Barry M Cheek & Lip Tint

Primalash Eyelashes

Sassy Wax Melts Snow Pixie

Olaplex No 3 20ml

Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Cleansing Balm 4ml x3

Brush Works 8 Piece Setting Clips

