The PrettyLittleThing Beauty Advent Calendar is super glam – and it's worth £141

The PrettyLittleThing Beauty Advent Calendar is worth £141. There are 24 beauty treats from the likes of Olaplex, Bondi Sands, Barry M, Mario Badescu, This Works and more. See what's inside!
It won't be long until the countdown to Christmas begins and PrettyLittleThing's 2022 Beauty Advent Calendar is at the top of our wish lists.
Take a peek behind 24 sparkly doors and you'll find a luxury haul of skincare and beauty products sure to give you that holiday season glow.
Beauty advent calendar, £45 / $88, PrettyLittleThing
Offering incredible value for money this one-of-a-kind calendar is priced at just £45 but it's worth a whopping £141. Filled with the best pampering picks from the likes of Olaplex, Bondi Sands, Barry M, Mario Badescu, This Works and PLT's own beauty range, you'll be able to spoil yourself this festive season.
PLT's advent calendar comes in the most Instagrammable packaging
Designed to transform your skincare regime and your glam game – think super hydrating face serums, statement shimmering eyeshadow palettes, must-have beauty tools, statement lashes and much more.
Our advice? If you want to snap up this treasure trove of beauty treats you'd better act quickly because this advent calendar was a sell-out last year! In fact, at the moment of writing, the status of the calendar on the PLT website is 'Most Wanted'. So seriously, snap one up today if you've got your eye on it.
What's inside the PrettyLittleThing Beauty Advent Calendar:
- Carmex Naturally Berry
- Color Wow Raise the Root 50ml
- Peaches & Cream Lipliner Praline
- Aroma Active Sleep Salt Soak, 50g
- This Works Pillow Spray 5ml
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe Herbs & Rosewater 59ml
- PRETTYLITTLETHING 5 Pan Eyeshadow Palette - Starlight
- PRETTYLITTLETHING Beauty Blender Sponge
- PRETTYLITTLETHING Fluffy Definer Brush
- PRETTYLITTLETHING Lip-gloss - Nude
- PRETTYLITTLETHING Volume & Length Mascara
- Starskin Smoothing Bio-Cellulose Eye Masks
- Vita Coco Organic Coconut Oil 50ml
- Wet N Wild Mega last Lipstick Bare it All/Sand Storm
- Bondi Sands Glo Lights Highlighter
- Sleek Loose Pigment
- Physic Sister's Jade Gua Sha
- Face Facts Overnight Face Serum
- Barry M Cheek & Lip Tint
- Primalash Eyelashes
- Sassy Wax Melts Snow Pixie
- Olaplex No 3 20ml
- Palmer's Coconut Oil Formula Cleansing Balm 4ml x3
- Brush Works 8 Piece Setting Clips
