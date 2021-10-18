Chanel has launched its first ever beauty advent calendar and it's incredible

Hollie Brotherton
To celebrate the holiday season and mark the 100th anniversary of Chanel No.5, the French fashion house has revealed its first ever advent calendar containing fragrance, makeup and other miniature gifts. Here's everything you'll find inside and how to buy the Chanel beauty advent calendar 2021.
It's safe to say almost every beauty brand now has an advent calendar, but this is the one we've been waiting for. To celebrate 100 years of Chanel No.5, the French fashion house and adored beauty brand has revealed its first ever advent calendar for a truly magical Christmas countdown.
Full of fragrance, makeup and other miniature gifts, it all comes housed in a beautiful keepsake box, shaped like the iconic No.5 perfume bottle. In homage to the brand, the 27 boxes begin with number five and finish at number 31 (the street number of Coco Chanel's Parisian apartment).
No.5 The Calendar, £610, Chanel
As well as a 35ml bottle of Chanel No.5, inside you'll find two suitably festive full-size red lipsticks (one in matte and one in a satin finish), one red nail polish and the brand's cult egg-shaped No.5 hand cream. As it's Christmas, you'll also open doors to a Chanel snow globe and tree decoration, among other exclusive No.5 holiday-themed accessories.
See below for a full list of everything that's inside...
No.5 Eau de Parfum 1.5ml collector's item
The Tree Ornament
No.5 L'Eau on Hand Cream 50ml
The Pouch
The Keyboard Stickers (Set of 12)
The Snow Globe
Rouge Allure Velvet in Rouge Vie
The Perfumable Ceramic
The Sticker
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rouge Puissant
The Magnetic Bookmark
No.5 L'Eau de Toilette 1.5ml
The Ceramic Bracelet
The Three-Piece Sticker Set
The No.5 Key Ring
Rouge Allure in Indépendante
The Mirror
The 3D Sticker
The Key Ring
The Flipbook
No.5 L'Eau de Parfum 35ml
The Bookmark
No.5 The Bath Soap
The Embroidered Sticker
The Pin
No.5 The Body Cream
The Bracelet
Available exclusively at Harrods and Chanel.com, the advent calendar is currently sold out, but recent posts on the Chanel Instagram account suggest it could be back in stock soon. Credit cards at the ready.
