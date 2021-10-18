Chanel has launched its first ever beauty advent calendar and it's incredible

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's safe to say almost every beauty brand now has an advent calendar, but this is the one we've been waiting for. To celebrate 100 years of Chanel No.5, the French fashion house and adored beauty brand has revealed its first ever advent calendar for a truly magical Christmas countdown.

RELATED: 53 best beauty advent calendars you can shop now for Christmas 2021

MORE: The Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2021 is here and you will be blown away

Full of fragrance, makeup and other miniature gifts, it all comes housed in a beautiful keepsake box, shaped like the iconic No.5 perfume bottle. In homage to the brand, the 27 boxes begin with number five and finish at number 31 (the street number of Coco Chanel's Parisian apartment).

No.5 The Calendar, £610, Chanel

As well as a 35ml bottle of Chanel No.5, inside you'll find two suitably festive full-size red lipsticks (one in matte and one in a satin finish), one red nail polish and the brand's cult egg-shaped No.5 hand cream. As it's Christmas, you'll also open doors to a Chanel snow globe and tree decoration, among other exclusive No.5 holiday-themed accessories.

MORE: The Net-a-Porter Beauty Advent Calendar for 2021 is worth over £1,300. Yes, really.

See below for a full list of everything that's inside...

No.5 Eau de Parfum 1.5ml collector's item

The Tree Ornament

No.5 L'Eau on Hand Cream 50ml

The Pouch

The Keyboard Stickers (Set of 12)

The Snow Globe

Rouge Allure Velvet in Rouge Vie

The Perfumable Ceramic

The Sticker

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in Rouge Puissant

The Magnetic Bookmark

No.5 L'Eau de Toilette 1.5ml

The Ceramic Bracelet

The Three-Piece Sticker Set

The No.5 Key Ring

Rouge Allure in Indépendante

The Mirror

The 3D Sticker

The Key Ring

The Flipbook

No.5 L'Eau de Parfum 35ml

The Bookmark

No.5 The Bath Soap

The Embroidered Sticker

The Pin

No.5 The Body Cream

The Bracelet

Available exclusively at Harrods and Chanel.com, the advent calendar is currently sold out, but recent posts on the Chanel Instagram account suggest it could be back in stock soon. Credit cards at the ready.

MORE: Liberty London's 2021 beauty advent calendar has dropped and we know Victoria Beckham would love it

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.