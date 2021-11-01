LookFantastic's epic Beauty Chest returns for 2021 and it features 13 luxury products

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you missed out on the LookFantastic beauty advent calendar this year, we have exciting news. The online retailer has released another beauty bargain for the festive season, and it's still in stock. Offering £383 worth of beauty treats for £100, the 2021 Beauty Chest is amazing value for money and the curated selection of products looks incredible.

You'll need to hurry if you want to snap it up, however, since once it's gone it's gone - and the 2020 box was a sell-out.

So, what's inside? Every single product is deserving of a place in your makeup and skincare collection (and almost all of them are full-sized), but we're particularly excited about a few.

Beauty Chest 2021, £100/$130, LookFantastic

The iconic Kevyn Aucoin Volume Mascara which transforms lashes and is loved by celebs and beauty editors alike is top of our lists. You'll also find the 111Skin Antioxidant Energising Essence which soothes and hydrates your complexion while fighting fine lines and wrinkles. And of course, the bestselling Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder which reduces shine and blurs imperfections, giving skin a soft-focus glow.

Other premium brands included are By Terry, Eve Lom, Elemis and Murad. We told you it's a good one!

The Beauty Chest is available exclusively at lookfantastic.com, and for a limited time you can take an extra 20% off using the code TREATS20. As expected it's selling quickly so you'll need to move fast, all of the five-star reviews really speak for themselves.

