The Elemis advent calendar for 2022 is all about wellness - and it looks dreamy

Leanne Bayley
The Elemis beauty advent calendar 2022 is full of skincare and bodycare to keep you gorgeous – and it’s worth over £500. Discover the contents, and where to shop it
The Elemis beauty advent calendar is always top of skincare enthusiast’s Christmas wish list. So that's why it always sells like hot cakes.
Behind the 25 doors of this year's Wellness-themed advent calendar, you’ll find favourites from Elemis’ award-winning skincare and bodycare collections. Along with travel-sized products and miniatures, your skin will get the best gift of all when you unveil the piece de resistance – a full-size jar of the brand’s No.1 bestseller, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.
Elemis Skin Wellness Advent Calendar: The Complete Collection Advent Calendar, £180/$250, Elemis
For the second year running, Elemis has ensured that all of the advent calendar packaging can be recycled. The paper used is sustainably sourced, and the entire box is fully recyclable. After unwrapping your gifts, you can use the beautiful keepsake boxes to store your trinkets, or hang them on your tree as mini decorations.
What's inside the Elemis advent calendar 2022?
Look away now if you want to keep yours a surprise! Behind the 25 doors of the Elemis advent calendar, you’ll discover…
Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml – full size
Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g
Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser 30ml
Pro-Collagen Tri-Acid Peel 10ml
Pro-Collagen Night Cream 15ml
Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask 4ml
Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence 28ml
Pro-Collagen Renewal Serum 5ml
Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix 15ml
Superfood Facial Oil 5ml
Superfood Fruit Vinegar Liquid Glow 50ml
Superfood Midnight Facial 15ml
Superfood Day Cream 20ml
Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser 20ml
Superfood Glow Cleansing Butter 20ml
Superfood Facial Wash 30ml
Superfood Night Cream 20ml
Papaya Enzyme Peel 15ml
Rehydrating Ginseng Toner 50ml
Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 30ml
Dynamic Resurfacing Gel Mask 15ml
Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads 14 pads
Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 50ml
Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50ml
Clarifying Clay Wash 30ml
Cleansing Cloth
How much is the Elemis advent calendar 2022?
It's priced at £180 and is worth an impressive £421, and is on sale NOW at Elemis. Go go go!
