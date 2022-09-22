The Elemis advent calendar for 2022 is all about wellness - and it looks dreamy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Elemis beauty advent calendar is always top of skincare enthusiast’s Christmas wish list. So that's why it always sells like hot cakes.

Behind the 25 doors of this year's Wellness-themed advent calendar, you’ll find favourites from Elemis’ award-winning skincare and bodycare collections. Along with travel-sized products and miniatures, your skin will get the best gift of all when you unveil the piece de resistance – a full-size jar of the brand’s No.1 bestseller, Pro-Collagen Marine Cream.

SHOP: The best beauty advent calendars to shop for 2022

Elemis Skin Wellness Advent Calendar: The Complete Collection Advent Calendar, £180/$250, Elemis

For the second year running, Elemis has ensured that all of the advent calendar packaging can be recycled. The paper used is sustainably sourced, and the entire box is fully recyclable. After unwrapping your gifts, you can use the beautiful keepsake boxes to store your trinkets, or hang them on your tree as mini decorations.

You can save the boxes to reuse in future or, as the paper used on the outside of the box is sustainably sourced, it can be fully recycled.

MORE: Best advent calendars for kids in 2022

What's inside the Elemis advent calendar 2022?

Look away now if you want to keep yours a surprise! Behind the 25 doors of the Elemis advent calendar, you’ll discover…

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml – full size

Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g

Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser 30ml

Pro-Collagen Tri-Acid Peel 10ml

Pro-Collagen Night Cream 15ml

Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask 4ml

Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence 28ml

Pro-Collagen Renewal Serum 5ml

Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix 15ml

Superfood Facial Oil 5ml

Superfood Fruit Vinegar Liquid Glow 50ml

Superfood Midnight Facial 15ml

Superfood Day Cream 20ml

Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser 20ml

Superfood Glow Cleansing Butter 20ml

Superfood Facial Wash 30ml

Superfood Night Cream 20ml

Papaya Enzyme Peel 15ml

Rehydrating Ginseng Toner 50ml

Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 30ml

Dynamic Resurfacing Gel Mask 15ml

Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads 14 pads

Frangipani Monoi Body Cream 50ml

Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50ml

Clarifying Clay Wash 30ml

Cleansing Cloth

How much is the Elemis advent calendar 2022?

It's priced at £180 and is worth an impressive £421, and is on sale NOW at Elemis. Go go go!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.