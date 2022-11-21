Halle Berry unveils hair transformation we totally didn't see coming The former James Bond star took social media by storm

As an Oscar-winning actress turned film director, Halle Berry's endless creativity keeps her fans on their toes. Still, the daring detail of her new hairstyle came as a total surprise.

The striking Hollywood star loves to engage with her eight million-strong Instagram fanbase and over the weekend Halle debuted her brand-new hairstyle on social media. Halle filmed her makeover reveal for fans along with a fun commentary. Initially, the fresh-faced actress's beauty look seemed familiar but then things changed…

"So this is how the haircut started…," Halle said to the camera, before suddenly flipping her platinum blonde fringe over and tilting her head to reveal a striking shaved and faded detail of a double lightning strike-shaped pattern. She concluded: "But this is how it's going!" The design extended around and down before neatly trailing off towards the nape of her neck.

Halle's curls this summer were gorgeous too

Hundreds of thousands of fans liked the post, with one stating: "I am officially obsessed!" Another fan described the daring look as giving out "I am invincible" vibes, and Halle's celebrity friends like Legally Blonde star Selma Blair joined in on the excitement, posting: "Oh yes" with a love heart emoji.

Halle is a master of social media reveals. Only last month, amid a flurry of Halloween-themed costume reveals from A-listers, hundreds of thousands of Instagram fans declared that Halle had "beyond understood the assignment" when she revealed her thrilling vampiric, corset mini dress look.

The mother of two rocked a black bob and bangs for the spooky night. Her transformation came not long after delighting fans with a fleeting purple-haired look which fans branded "vibrant and positive, just like you."

Halle's never before seen purple look wowed fans

Halle wittily captioned the Instagram post: "I know I look like I'm doing nothing but my hair is quite busy."

