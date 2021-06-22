Rebel Wilson's favorite luxe eyebrow pencil is only $16 in Amazon's Prime Day sale 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

There are eyebrow pencils, and there is the eyebrow pencil - and Rebel Wilson swears by the one that so many beauty lovers are obsessed with, and that also happens to be marked down in Amazon’s Prime Day sale.

In a recent interview with Who What Wear, the Pitch Perfect star told the media outlet that one of her beauty staple products is Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz "to do a bit of a brow when I’m stopped at a traffic light" to spruce up her eyebrows.

Rebel loves using Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Wiz pencil to shape her brows to perfection

The Brow Whiz is the brand’s number one best-selling product and features an ultra-slim, retractable eyebrow pencil. It was designed to mimic natural hair, is long-wearing, and has a smudge-proof formula.

Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a 5-star review, with one calling it the “best brow pencil I’ve ever used in my life”, and another saying it’s "life-changing. Get it. Now. Seriously."

We tracked it down on Amazon’s sale and it’s marked down from $23 to $16.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Whiz, $16.10, Amazon

Rebel also shared that one of the things that has made the biggest difference in her skin in her beauty regimen has been an IPL Laser "It’s a laser that gets rid of sun damage. I love it," she told Who What Wear.

"I think my skin responds really well to lasers, so I do, once a year or so, get a little bit of maintenance done, mostly to remove any sun damage. I feel like it’s a good investment because sun damage later in life can potentially lead to skin cancer, so I think it’s almost preventative in a way."

Rebel looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder gown

In addition to her beauty finds, Rebel also has taken her style game to a new level this year, following her self-proclaimed Year of Health and over 60-pound weight loss. The Pooch Perfect host made fans go wild yet again on Monday when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram that showed her looking stunning in an off-the-shoulder pink gown.

While her legs were covered in the floor-length dress, the silky material clung to her slimline physique. Per usual, she looked incredible - and, no surprise, her brows were perfectly coiffed too.

