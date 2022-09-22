Jodie Turner-Smith's hair transformation is giving us Barbie vibes See the stunning before and after photos

Jodie Turner-Smith's Gucci haute couture and to-die-for diamonds wowed fans at the Venice Film Festival and Salma Hayek's star-studded NYC gala dinner last week, but her brand new hair makeover is giving us major Barbie vibes.

The 36-year-old star of Channel 5's miniseries Anne Boleyn had already impressed fans with her striking platinum blonde cropped hairstyle and daring Gucci frocks while promoting White Noise which incidentally stars Greta Gerwig – the director of Barbie. Suddenly, the actress took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday evening to reveal that her hair is now a very unexpected brand-new hue - and we love it.

WATCH: Jodie Turner-Smith's surprising hair makeover is rather 'Barbie'

Jodie's Instagram story revealed that her hair is now a bright shade of pink! It is sure to stand out on any red carpet and Jodie has already proved that she can rock almost every color.

Jodie surprises with bright pink hair

Jodie shared a video which she captioned: "You know I had to come see the colour queen before leaving town @mizzchoi."

Jodie's pin curls were exquisite at the Met Gala

The actress's adventurous hair stylist is US-based Cherin Choi who this year alone has already helped Jodie transform her long black afro locks into an auburn pixie cut and then into glossy black pin curls for the memorable Great Gatsby look that she donned with her husband Dawsons Creek star Joshua Jackson at the Met Gala 2022.

Jodie rocked an auburn pixie crop with ease

Jodie's cool blonde cropped hairstyle last week was a phenomenon. She attended Salma Hyak's 'The Kering Foundation's Caring For Women Dinner' in New York alongside Emma Watson and 90's supermodel Christy Turlington wearing vibrant orange.

Platinum blonde wowed fans

We simply cannot wait to see how Jodie rocks her bright pink tresses at her next red carpet event.

