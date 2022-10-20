Halle Berry glows in makeup-free selfie from bed The star took to social media

Halle Berry took to social media on Thursday with the most incredible bare-faced selfie as she posed up a storm in bed.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the actress looked so content as she smiled away, snuggled underneath the cosiest-looking white duvet.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Anytime is @drinkbev bedtime," and in the snap held a can of the beverage.

The star's iconic pixie-cut locks took centre stage in the candid snap and perfectly showed off her two-tone tresses - vibrant blonde on top and dark mahogany underneath.

Halle shared the post Instagram

Friends and fans of the star were so obsessed with the image and took to the comments section with messages for the star.

One fan penned: "One of my favourite smiles!!!" A second added: "The cutest bedtime duo." A third wrote: "Love you babe," alongside a string of flattering emojis.

The star recently celebrated her 56th birthday and marked the occasion with an empowering Instagram post, posing in lacy black lingerie.

The star was a vision

The Oscar-winning actress was practically glowing in the radiant selfie, donning a lace bodice with a sweetheart neckline and delicate embellished straps.

Looking bold and beautiful, the Catwoman star amped up the glamour with a metallic lilac eyeshadow and honey-hued blush, stacking gold earrings to complete her off-duty ensemble.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two penned: "Feeling so much gratitude and love on this birthday! WOW!"

We loved Halle's purple locks

The Hollywood bombshell certainly embraced the change, as her snaps featured her short locks dyed a vibrant purple shade that left fans enamored.

Debuting the stunning violet shade in August, she wrote: "Debuting her new hair with a set of selfies featuring the daring look, she wrote: "I know I look like I'm doing nothing but my hair is quite busy."

Despite how fabulous her bright tresses looked, the star has since replaced the purple with blonde as seen in her latest update - and we think she looks fabulous with both!

