Eva Mendes shows off new hair in latest photos – but fans are divided The mom-of-two with Ryan Gosling looks amazing either way

Eva Mendes took Hollywood by storm with her radiant looks when she first made her debut, and her followers continue to fawn over her appearance to this day.

The actress took to social media recently with a pair of photographs showing off a change to her hairstyle, which she'd gotten just before the new year, a departure from her usually bouncy brunette locks as she went fiery red.

She wrote alongside her photos: "Deep Thoughts…Is this a good hair day…? Or …. a….bad hair day…? Hmmmm…That is the question…."

One conflicted follower commented: "Honestly it doesn't suit you, but you can be happy with your choice… it's just color after all!"

Another also said: "Not my favorite," while a third wrote: "Doesn't suit you, still you are stunning anyway."

However, there were many more who were in love with the change, inundating her comments section with flame emojis and deeming her locks "fiery."

"GOOD HAIR DAY! As always!" one gushed as another added: "Love the color, definitely a good day," and a third joked: "I'm sure Ryan likes it."

Eva's new locks got a divisive reception from fans

When Eva isn't sharing candid glimpses into her daily thoughts, she's discussing her own takes on motherhood, a mother herself to two daughters, Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling.

Her takes often range from adoring to upsetting, sometimes sharing with fans her own moments of confusion on how to handle situations with two young girls.

At one point, she'd even posted a video of herself cleaning up the remains of a girls' day gone wrong, mourning the loss of a tube of lipstick.

"So this is motherhood," she said, zooming into the lipstick, which had been broken in half and separated from the tube. "What do I do with this now?"

The Hitch star often shares quirky takes on motherhood

She picked it up and gave it a once over while grabbing a wipe to clean the floor, quipping: "Do all lipsticks go to heaven?"

As Eva mourned the product, she even questioned whether she should've let her daughters play with it, then wistfully adding: "Someone should enjoy it…it hurts. It hurts."

