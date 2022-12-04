Eva Mendes shares relatable downside of motherhood in latest home video The Hitch star does it all, though

Eva Mendes is definitely one of the most relatable stars around when it comes to discussing living life as a working mom.

The actress is a mother to two daughters, Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six, with longtime partner Ryan Gosling, and it isn't all sunshine and rainbows.

She shared a home video of herself over the weekend, laying on the floor as she scooped up the remains of what looked to be a cherished tube of lipstick.

"So this is motherhood," she said, zooming into the lipstick, which had been broken in half and separated from the tube. "What do I do with this now?"

She picked it up and gave it a once over while grabbing a wipe to clean the floor, quipping: "Do all lipsticks go to heaven?"

As Eva mourned the product, she even questioned whether she should've let her daughters play with it, then wistfully adding: "Someone should enjoy it…it hurts. It hurts."

Eva documented the pain of losing make-up with two daughters at home

The sentiment continued in the caption of her video, which read: "Motherhood means never having makeup that's intact ever again. Any Mamas out there feel my pain?!"

Her fans definitely could relate, flooding the comments with more mom stories, such as one writing: "​​My daughter ATE my chocolate bar palette when she was little."

Another said: "Yes my kid chewed my lipstick," while a third advised: "Smush it into a pot and use an applicator wand to apply!"

In an interview with People, the Hitch star confessed that she wasn't into the idea of motherhood till she met Ryan.

The actress frequently gets candid about the highs and lows of motherhood

"I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan," she said. "And it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

She added: "I think I was 42 for the second one, so it worked out in that way that I had a career and then I change my focus to my family."

