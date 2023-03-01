Jennifer Lopez's twins to face change in personal life with famous mom and stepdad Ben Affleck The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez's teenage twins, Emme and Max, 15, have had an eventful start to the year - with a birthday, news of a sibling on the way, and now a potential house move.

Ever since J-Lo rekindled her romance with now-husband Ben Affleck in 2021, the teens have moved from the East Coast to the West Coast, settling into a new life in Los Angeles.

Now, Jennifer and Ben are looking to move their blended family to a new home.

The celebrity couple have been looking for some time now to find the perfect property for them to settle down in following their wedding in the summer of 2022.

Most recently they were seen looking at a sprawling mansion in the Pacific Palisades, having previously been spotted checking it out last month with Ben's youngest daughter Seraphina, 14.

Currently, Ben and Jennifer are temporarily staying with their family at James Packer's Beverly Hills mansion.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking to move to a new home with their blended family

They are living there with Emme and Max, and Ben's three children - Violet, 17, Seraphina and Samuel, ten, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

J-Lo was previously living in Miami, Florida, with her twins and former fiance Alex Rodriguez. The property was close to Marc Anthony, who also lives nearby.

The Jenny from the Block hitmaker also owns several properties across the United States, including a penthouse in New York City, a home in the Hamptons, and a mansion in Bel-Air, which she put on the market last summer.

J-Lo's children, as a result, are used to traveling around and often accompany their famous mom on her work trips.

J-Lo and Ben got married in 2022

The teenagers are incredibly close to their mom, and Emme previously opened up about their bond during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where they opened up about their debut book, Lord Help Me.

"Well, my mom is just amazing," they said. "She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways."

Emme also praised their father, saying: "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person." Marc and his new wife Nadia Ferriera announced their pregnancy news on Valentine's Day in a heartfelt joint Instagram post.

They shared a shot of Nadia's baby bump, with her hand on Marc's hand as he placed it on her stomach. The baby is Nadia, 23's, first child, and a sibling for Marc's six children.

The 54-year-old shares Max and Emme with J-Lo, as well as Cristian Marcus, 22, and 19-year-old Ryan Adrian Muñiz with Dayanara Torres and 28-year-old Ariana and Chase, 27, with Debbie Rosado.

