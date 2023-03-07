Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's potential new $64m family home revealed The Jenny From the Block singer and Argo star wed in 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly finally found the perfect home for their blended family – and it will set them back a whopping $64 million!

The couple, who had two weddings in 2022, is said to be in escrow on an eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood just days after pulling their offer on a $34.5 million home in the same exclusive community.

According to TMZ, Jennifer and Ben decided against the purchase last week after eyeing up the new property, which has canyon-side views and is worth nearly double the home they were initially considering.

Should the A-list couple finally close a deal on the new house, they will be surrounded by luxury as it boasts 16,000 square feet of space and sits inside a 1.13-acre compound.

The jaw-dropping home also features an 800-square-foot gym, and enough entertainment to keep their children happy thanks to a media room, a game room, and a massive garden with a pool, and spa.

Jennifer and Ben are reportedly in escrow on a $64m home

It's not clear why Jennifer and Ben pulled out of the $34.5 million home, which was just as impressive with seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a detached guest house, and a pool.

The Let's Get Loud hitmaker owns several properties across the United States, including a penthouse in New York City, a home in the Hamptons, and a mansion in Bel-Air, which is currently in escrow with a possible buyer for $39 million.

However, the new property will become the couple's main residence after Ben recently sold off his mansion in the Pacific Palisades area for around $30 million.

The couple wed in Las Vegas in 2022 before a second wedding in Georgia

Jennifer and Ben's blended family have a strong relationship, with their children all close in age. Between them, they have five kids.

JLo shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, ten, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

