Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's potential new $64m family home revealed

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are reportedly in escrow on a new $64 million home after pulling out of buying another property in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reportedly finally found the perfect home for their blended family – and it will set them back a whopping $64 million!
The couple, who had two weddings in 2022, is said to be in escrow on an eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood just days after pulling their offer on a $34.5 million home in the same exclusive community.
According to TMZ, Jennifer and Ben decided against the purchase last week after eyeing up the new property, which has canyon-side views and is worth nearly double the home they were initially considering.
Should the A-list couple finally close a deal on the new house, they will be surrounded by luxury as it boasts 16,000 square feet of space and sits inside a 1.13-acre compound.
The jaw-dropping home also features an 800-square-foot gym, and enough entertainment to keep their children happy thanks to a media room, a game room, and a massive garden with a pool, and spa.
Jennifer and Ben are reportedly in escrow on a $64m home
It's not clear why Jennifer and Ben pulled out of the $34.5 million home, which was just as impressive with seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a detached guest house, and a pool.
The Let's Get Loud hitmaker owns several properties across the United States, including a penthouse in New York City, a home in the Hamptons, and a mansion in Bel-Air, which is currently in escrow with a possible buyer for $39 million.
However, the new property will become the couple's main residence after Ben recently sold off his mansion in the Pacific Palisades area for around $30 million.
The couple wed in Las Vegas in 2022 before a second wedding in Georgia
Jennifer and Ben's blended family have a strong relationship, with their children all close in age. Between them, they have five kids.
JLo shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, ten, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
