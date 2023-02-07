Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romantic ups and downs amid viral spat JLo and Ben Affleck's 20-year romance is straight out of a Hollywood romcom

All of our early aughts dreams came true when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited in 2021.

Their revived relationship has been a whirlwind of glamorous vacations and picture-perfect red-carpet appearances – not to mention a showstopping wedding – but at the Grammys on Sunday night, the couple proved they're just like the rest of us when the cameras caught them amid an apparent lovers' tiff.

In the clip from the awards show, Ben can be seen whispering something in his wife's ear, which causes an unexpected reaction from the Shotgun Wedding actress, with lip readers decoding what was said between the couple.

While we're all familiar with the occasional frosty word with our partner, it's rarely caught on camera for all to see, and the moment when JLo realizes their exchange was being filmed is an awkward - and thus bviral - one.

Social media went wild over the post, speculating what the pair were arguing about, as well as commenting on how miserable Ben looked throughout the ceremony – and this isn't the first time Bennifer has had disputes in public.

JLo and Ben Affleck looked tense at the Grammys in 2023

The couple also appeared to have an argument at the party to celebrate the launch of Jennifer's latest film Shotgun Wedding in January 2023.

Other than these two recent moments, Jen and Ben have had a relatively drama-free relationship since reuniting in 2021 after almost 20 years apart, though their previous time together did include public disagreements, with a photo of them arguing outside Blockbuster an iconic image of the era.

They even detailed their tumultuous relationship in JLo's 2002 Jenny From The Block video, which saw several dramatized clips of the couple in tense situations.

JLo's Jenny From The Block music video starred Ben Affleck

Of Ben's seemingly moody display at the Grammys, Twitter users poked fun at him, writing of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner: "Jennifer Garner [is] at home eating popcorn and laughing. Your problem now Jlo," they joked.

Who else were Ben Affleck and JLo married to?

Ben was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2015, and they have three children together, Violet Affleck, 17, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth Affleck, 14, and Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, JLo meanwhile was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014 and the couple had twins, Max and Emme, 14. The Latin music megastar remarried in 2023, tying the knot with Nadia Ferreira on 29 January.

Jennifer also married dancer Cris Judd in 2001, with their marriage lasting around a year. She also married actor Ojani Noa in 1997 for around a year, plus she was engaged to baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez prior to reuniting with Ben.

Jlo and Ben reunited after 20 years apart

Whatever the cause of their spat, we're sure that the newlyweds are over it now, after all JLo said of their rekindled relationship: "We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," she told People.

