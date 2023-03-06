Jennifer Lopez teases exciting news in new selfie amid upcoming change with Ben Affleck The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is always on the go!

Jennifer Lopez never keeps still for long - and her 2023 is not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon!

Over the weekend, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker took to Instagram to tease some exciting news that went down a treat with fans.

J-Lo was pictured in the dance studio during a rehearsal ahead of the release of her much-anticipated ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, which is set to be released later in the year.

In the caption, she simply wrote: "Yes ma’am…rehearsal on the weekend." Fans were quick to respond to the selfie, with one writing: "I can't wait!" while another wrote: "How do you still look so young?!" A third added: "I'm very excited!"

The star has been balancing her busy career - from modeling to acting - with her family life too, and is about to face a new chapter with Ben Affleck and their children.

Currently, J-Lo and Ben - who tied the knot in 2022 - are house hunting to find the perfect marital home.

Jennifer Lopez has a lot to be excited about in 2023!

Most recently they were seen looking at a sprawling mansion in the Pacific Palisades, having previously been spotted checking it out last month with Ben's youngest daughter Seraphina.

The Let's Get Loud hitmaker also owns several properties across the United States, including a penthouse in New York City, a home in the Hamptons, and a mansion in Bel-Air, which she put on the market last summer.

Jennifer and Ben's blended family have a strong relationship, with their children all close in age. Between them, they have five kids.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are looking to move house

J-Lo shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, ten, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

J-Lo's children are incredibly close to their famous mom, and back in 2020 Emme gave a rare insight into their relationship.

The teen remarked on their relationship while talking to Entertainment Tonight, where they opened up about their debut book, Lord Help Me. "Well, my mom is just amazing," they said.

"She's such a powerful human being. It's insane. I don't even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways."

Emme also praised their father, saying: "He's very funny. He cares about all of us a lot, and he's just a good person."

