Jennifer Lopez looks fantastic with a new bold hairstyle in salon selfie The Jenny from the Block hitmaker is always so stylish!

Jennifer Lopez often changes up her look, and it's safe to say the Jenny from the Block hitmaker looks great whatever she does!

Most recently, Ben Affleck's wife took a trip to the salon to undergo a bold hairstyle transformation.

Not only has the star opted for a darker brunette hue, but she's gone for extensions too, which have been styled in loose waves.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie of herself and her hairstylist, Lorenzo Martin. Fans were quick to comment on her look, with one writing: "Can we talk about your hair color, it's so beautiful!" while another wrote: "You look magnificent!" A third added: "This is everything."

The award-winning singer's natural hair is curly and short, but the mother-of-two loves to experiment with hair extensions, which she more often than not wears during public appearances.

The star previously revealed to People that she feels at her best "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan".

Jennifer Lopez looked fantastic with extensions and a darker brunette hairstyle

She added that her trademark bun was inspired from her upbringing in the Bronx. "Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

It's been a busy time for J-Lo - who is currently house hunting with Ben. The pair are looking to move to their perfect marital home with their children.

Between them, they have five kids. J-Lo shares 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, ten, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez got married to Ben Affleck in 2022

Most recently they were seen looking at a sprawling mansion in the Pacific Palisades, having previously been spotted checking it out last month with Ben's youngest daughter Seraphina.

The Let's Get Loud hitmaker also owns several properties across the United States, including a penthouse in New York City, a home in the Hamptons, and a mansion in Bel-Air, which she put on the market last summer.

J-Lo's children, as a result, are used to traveling around and often accompany their famous mom on her work trips.

