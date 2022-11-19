Strictly's Dianne Buswell looks unrecognisable as a brunette in throwback photo The professional dancer looks so different!

There's no denying that Dianne Buswell loves to experiment with her hair. And in 2020, the flame-haired Strictly Come Dancing star shared an incredible throwback photo of herself rocking wildly different brunette tresses.

In the snap, shared originally in August 2020, the star could be seen posing alongside two friends. Dressed up to the nines, the Australian dancer opted to wear a fitted black denim dress which she teamed with a pair of statement earrings.

Beneath the photo, she penned: "Major throwback."

The 33-year-old is known for mixing up her style on a frequent basis, and often models new looks on Instagram. Earlier this year, the star updated her trademark red locks with a modern twist in the form of lightly bleached curtain bangs.

And in July 2020, Dianne made another change when she debuted what might just be her shortest hair yet. "This is not a drill! I finally cut my hair and I'm not doing any fancy hair hack this time it's the real deal!

Dianne is a natural brunette

"Thank you to my hairdresser @vickyhairreinvented you are the best #myhairdresseristhebest @greatlengthsuk @larrykinghair," she wrote on Instagram, showing off her new, shoulder-length bob.

Much to the delight of her YouTube fans, Dianne managed to capture her boyfriend's ultra-sweet reaction.

"Look at that," Joe Sugg shouted. "I really like it, yeah cool… It's like shorter at the back and long at the front." To which, Dianne asked: "Do you think it suits me?" He replied: "Yeah, do you like it?" The dancer answered: "Yeah, it feels really fresh, it feels light."

The professional dancer loves to switch up her look

"It's more longer than I thought," added Joe. "I definitely approve… I actually really like it." Asked whether he prefers it to her original hair, the YouTube sensation said: "Yeah, I think it's good to switch things up. I think it looks really beautiful, I really like it."

