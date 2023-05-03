Best hair bows for women: The hair trend loved by Sydney Sweeney, Karlie Kloss & Camila Morrone

It turns out that the humble hair bow was the most popular hair accessory of the Met Gala

The Met Gala is usually all about the dresses and the outfits, and the show-stopping beauty looks, but this year we were shocked by how many hair bows we spotted that were securely pinned in place as the stars graced the infamous New York steps.

Sydney Sweeney's hairstylist Glen Oropeza described the Euphoria actress as having "Claudia Schiffer energy" for the Met, and the 25-year-old's style was one of the most-talked about hair looks of the night.

Daisy Jones & The Six star Camila Morrone, also 25, went for a prim and proper structured Jennifer Behr velvet bow pinned in a half-up-half-down style.

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, followed suit but opted for bouncy curls and bangs.

If you're looking to copy the look, you'll be pleased to know there are lots of hair bows you can buy. From designer bows or cheap and cheerful.

The gorgeous 30-year-old supermodel-slash-businesswoman Karlie Kloss opted for the Jennifer Behr Agatha Bow Barrette, worn on top of a chic low pony.

