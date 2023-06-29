Strictly's Amy Dowden undergoes incredible tattoo transformation

Strictly star Amy Dowden gave fans a glimpse inside her incredible microblading transformation on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the Caerphilly-born dancer, 32, shared a before and after snapshot of her immaculately groomed eyebrows.

WATCH: Amy Dowden opens up about hopes of becoming a mum

In the first photo, Amy's eyebrows were captured looking fluffy and natural, whilst in the second transformation photo, the TV star's eyebrows looked much darker and thicker.

Microblading is a cosmetic tattooing procedure whereby a professional uses fine strokes of ink to create the illusion of much thicker and fuller eyebrows.

© Instagram Amy showed off her eyebrow transformation

The procedure is semi-permanent, creating a more natural-looking tattoo which typically lasts for 18 to 30 months.

Unsurprisingly, the beauty trend is a huge hit amongst A-listers. The likes of Helen Mirren, Bella Thorne and Michelle Keegan have also taken the plunge, opting to enhance their natural brows with a touch of ink.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Helen said: "They're very lightly and delicately done — but it means that when I get up in the morning and I have no makeup on, at least I have eyebrows. It's made a huge difference."

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy has inspired countless people over the years with her incredible strength

Amy's tattoo transformation comes after she took to social media to share an update on her breast cancer surgery. The Strictly Come Dancing professional, who went public with her diagnosis in May, posted some videos on her Instagram Stories giving further insight into her recent mastectomy.

Addressing her fans, the Welsh beauty said: "Right so many of you have asked so I want to clear this up.

© Instagram Amy confirmed her breast cancer diagnosis in May

"Yes, I had a full mastectomy, so all of the breast tissue has gone, and I had no choice because unfortunately as well I had more than one tumour, I had no option but to remove the whole breast. They told me I'd probably have to have an expander which over time expands the boob."

She continued: "But they said if they could, they would put the implant in, and I woke up and they'd managed to put the implant in, so I have had reconstruction."

© Getty The dancer joined Strictly in 2017

Speaking frankly, Amy finished by adding: "To be honest with you, I was going in and being more focused on everything else rather than the reconstruction part. I knew I wanted reconstruction but at the time I was just thinking 'Get the cancer out of me' obviously."

Despite her ongoing health battle, Amy is determined to return to the Strictly dancefloor later this year. On Instagram, she shared: "My goal through all this is getting back dancing as soon as I can."

© Getty Amy is married to Ben Jones

In the same vein, she also told The Mirror: "If I only have radiotherapy, I'll be back on Strictly this season. Once radiotherapy is done there'll be nothing to stop me, there's no pressure but Strictly is leaving the door open. It's having something to work towards."