Beauty resolutions. Are they really worth it? Experts explain

New Year's resolutions often fly out the window a few weeks into January – and who can blame us? Vowing to close our Apple Watch exercise rings each day, quit scrolling in bed and giving up wine on weekdays are all hard promises to stick to – but what about beauty resolutions?

Myself and my fellow Beauty Collective members all made solemn beauty resolutions for 2024, from promising to apply eye cream each day to adding facial massage into our skincare routine – but are our beauty resolutions really worth it?

To find out whether our New Year promises are worth sticking to, I spoke to industry professionals for their verdict. Read on to discover the team's 2024 beauty resolutions – and the expert opinion if we need to bother…

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert: Facial Massage

"My beauty resolution is to introduce massage as part of my skincare routine. It doesn't have to be complicated.

"All you need to do is introduce a few simple moves as you apply your moisturiser, your serum or your oil and this will really help increase blood flow, which really gives skin a gorgeous glow."

The verdict:

"Facial massage is a beneficial addition to your beauty routine for various reasons," says aesthetics expert Dr. Chandni Rajani. "Firstly, it enhances blood circulation to the skin, leading to improved oxygenation and nutrient delivery. This heightened blood flow contributes to a healthier complexion overall.

Is facial massage a good habit to get into?

"Additionally, facial massage aids in muscle relaxation, reducing tension that may lead to wrinkles caused by repetitive muscle contractions. The technique can also facilitate lymphatic drainage, helping to reduce puffiness and eliminate toxins from the skin."

Inge Theron, founder of FaceGym, who champion facial massage in their treatments and at home tools, elaborates on the importance of face massage. "If you’ve ever gone to a boot camp or worked out your body you know the great benefits you get from regular workouts. Your muscles strengthen and the skin becomes tighter and healthier. It’s exactly the same for your face too.

"Face muscles are the same as the muscles in your body, you need to adopt a facial fitness routine just like you do in the gym for your body to see fantastic results. If you train your facial muscles via massage, they will retain memory, become stronger and help prevent sagging."

Kate Lockett, HELLO! Health and Beauty Editor: Start using retinol

"My beauty resolution for 2024 is to start introducing retinol into my nighttime routine.

Starting slow and steady at 0.1% twice a week - I can't forget the daily SPF either!"

The verdict:

"The inclusion of retinol in your skincare routine can significantly improve the skin's condition," confirms Dr. Chandni Rajani. "Retinol, a derivative of vitamin A, stimulates collagen production, promoting skin elasticity and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Moreover, it accelerates cell turnover, aiding in the shedding of old, damaged skin cells and promoting the growth of new, healthier cells.

"Retinol is also effective in addressing hyperpigmentation by inhibiting melanin production, making it great for achieving a more even skin tone. Additionally, retinol serves as an effective treatment for acne by preventing the formation of comedones and regulating oil production."

Lydia Mormen, HELLO! Junior Beauty Writer: Wear my hair down!

"My beauty resolution for 2024 is to stop slicking my hair back. I want to really focus on making my hair as healthy as possible and getting it longer and I've noticed it has been getting shorter and shorter throughout the year.

Lydia promises to wear her hair down more in 2024

"So I want to stop wearing tight hairstyles because I feel like it's putting a lot of tension on the front delicate bits so I'm going to let my locks flow!"

The verdict:

"Keeping your hair in a tight style can damage it as the constant tension causes breakage and damage to the hair shaft, damaging the hair follicles and leading to hairs falling out," confirms celebrity hair sylist Limoz Logli.

Errol Douglas, pro hair expert at Living Proof agrees, adding: "Tying hair tightly can create tension which can pull and break the bonds of your natural hair strand.

"An extended break can help restore hair’s health. Use restorative products or a bond builder like Triple Bond Complex, which helps repair all three types of hair bonds to help offset damage."

Melanie Macleod, HELLO! Wellness Editor: Use eye cream

"My beauty resolution for 2024 is to start using eye cream. I probably should have started about 10 or 15 years ago. But hopefully it's a case of better late than never."

Is eye cream worth adding into our routine?

The verdict:

"Eye cream is not necessary for everyone, but I recommend using an eye cream for anyone who deals with puffiness, dark circles, or wrinkles," says dermatologist Dr. Mamina Turegano. "There are targeted ingredients (such as caffeine or vitamin K) that can address concerns that are just seen around the eyes, including puffiness or dark circles."

Eugene He, founder of Invity – who happen to make the most incredible sheet masks, if you're looking to treat your skin, explains that our eyes have extra delicate skin, so products designed specifically for that area can be helpful.

"Eye creams contain ingredients specifically used to condition the delicate skin around the eyes and address issues such as eye bags and fine wrinkles that are not found on other parts of the face.

"While normal face moisturisers can hydrate the eye area, they are not designed to deal with those specific concerns. When an eye cream is used consistently, it can improve the overall appearance of the skin, including increased luminosity, reduced dark circles and a reduction in visible fine lines. It can also reduce flaking, sensitivity and redness when the weather is cold and dry."

Beatriz Colon, HELLO! Writer: Stick to a self-tan routine

"My 2024 beauty resolution is to land on a consistent fake tan routine at home to battle my winter paleness."

The verdict:

Beatriz's plan to be bronzed all winter long is a great one for her happiness, explains neuroscientist Dr. Tara Swart, who told me that when we change something about ourselves (such as adding a fresh layer of tan) and like it, our brain releases a cocktail of happy chemicals.

"When you look in the mirror and you see something that is a version of yourself that you really like, the chemicals produced are dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin – creating a warm fuzzy feeling."

Self tan can improve our mood

A tan can also help us feel more confident, adds Hilary Daly, CEO of Loving Tan. "Self tan can instantly boost your mood and confidence," she says. "A healthy bronzed glow (without the sun damage) can improve the appearance of your skin and have a positive impact on your mood," she adds.

Jules Von Hep of Isle of Paradise agrees, telling us: "Tanning is a beauty staple. It lifts our complexion, makes our eyes look brighter and our teeth whiter but it also makes our clothes look better – it really is a confidence booster."

Plus, being consistent, as Beatriz plans, is key. "A consistent routine will help prolong your tan," Hilary adds.

