Sarah Jessica Parker's MUA just shared how she makes foundation last all day

There are countless amazing foundations out there, but if they don't last all day, then what's the point?

Keen to find out the secret to long-lasting foundation, HELLO! asked the experts, including Sarah Jessica Parker's makeup artist Trish McEvoy and Caroline Barnes, who has painted the faces of Emma Watson, Gillian Anderson and Naomi Campbell.

Here the makeup experts share their top tips for applying your foundation for long-lasting coverage, without the shine, patchiness or compromising on finish.

SJP's makeup always looks incredible

1. Concentrate on skin prep

Skin prep is key to making your foundation last all day, says celebrity make-up artist and Max Factor ambassador Caroline Barnes. "Apply thin layers of moisturiser rather than a big dollop of a cream, which can make your foundation slide off. Let your moisturiser sink in for five minutes as it could mix and ruin the consistency of your base," she advises.

Trish McEvoy echoes the sentiment: "My number one rule is to prime before application and set after application. By priming the skin, you are creating an extra layer between your skin and the foundation, which allows for a smoother surface and skin tone plus longer wear."

2. Tools are key to coverage

"For a seamless finish, application is equally as important [as prepping your skin]," says Trish. "The type of brush you use to apply your foundation changes the texture and coverage."

"Many believe that in order to get more coverage you need more product, but that’s not the case.” Trish tells HELLO! In fact, it's all in the tool you use to apply. "For sheer coverage, apply using clean fingers. If you’re looking for medium coverage, use the same amount of product but apply using a medium density brush.”

If you’re looking for more full coverage, Trish advising using the same amount of product and apply using a denser brush." By using a denser brush and stippling, you’ll achieve full coverage with a seamless finish, and no product build up on your face."

© Getty Experts share their top tips for long-lasting foundation

For a natural finish, Caroline advises: "Position yourself in direct sunlight and use your fingers, as the warmth will help the foundation blend seamlessly with your skin, for the most natural finish."

3. Keeping foundation flawless

"After applying foundation, I set it using a translucent setting powder," says Trish, "Not only will it help set your foundation, but it blurs imperfections, minimises pores, and reduces shine."

© Moyo Studio Brush up your foundation application technique

Our pick of foundations

Looking for a new foundation? These three are top of our list. They're packed with skincare ingredients to leave your skin nourished and hydrated as well as covering blemishes and creating an even skin tone.

With 80% skin-loving superfood ingredients, including 10% hyaluronic acid solution, the MAC Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation‘s nourishing formula not only gives you medium, buildable coverage but also hydrates and gives you an instant healthy looking glow. Pus it's available in 56 shades.

Launching a reformulation, the AI formulated My Custom Foundation by Dcypher now includes skin barrier protecting ingredients to retain moisture, making it a good choice for those with dry skin . Bespoke to your skin tone, there’s no need to worry about getting the perfect shade match.

Filled with skin-nourishing niacinamide and vitamin E, the Kylie Cosmetics Power Plush Longwear Foundation is available in 40 shades and is great for those with blemish-prone skin as it doesn’t clog pores, settle into fine lines or cling to dry patches.

