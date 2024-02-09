Victoria Beckham says her 3-step skincare routine 'truly delivers' and it's so easy - watch

We loved Victoria Beckham’s hilarious viral “Rolls Royce” moment with husband David during the sports icon’s Netflix documentary Beckham, but we also noticed something else about her memorable appearance: the fashion designer is looking AMAZING!

If you, like us, were wondering about her skincare secrets, you’ll be thrilled to know about Victoria’s easy three-step Augustinus Bader skincare routine using products from her collaboration with the luxury beauty brand - which you can copy even if your dad didn’t drive a Rolls Royce. In fact, you can even watch her explain it herself.

Victoria Beckham shows her unique skincare application technique

“I’m only interested in skincare that truly delivers,” says the former Spice Girl, who has long been a huge fan of the clean skincare brand, joining a roster of celebrity fans that also includes Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber.

And there are three must-have products in her beauty arsenal: the cult favorite The Rich Cream plus two Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader products - the Power Serum (the only serum she uses) and the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer.

Here’s what she has to say about the simple 3-step skincare routine she swears by…

Victoria Beckham’s 3-Step skincare routine: the breakdown

“For me, skincare is super important,” says Victoria, before explaining that, with using her simple routine, “I’ve noticed such a difference with my skin I really have.”

1/ 3 Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader Power Serum Step One The Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum, designed to help repair and help build your skin’s defenses for a healthy glow. Victoria uses after cleansing. "My Power Serum is the only serum I use in my routine—with hyaluronic acid, black tea ferment, and TFC8," Victoria explained in an interview with Byrdie. "It leaves my skin resurfaced and glowing, and eliminates the need for all of the other serums I was using before developing this." From $125 at Augustinus Bader 2/ 3 Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Step Two The award-winning, clinically-proven solution for better-looking skin: The Rich Cream, which helps reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. "I became totally obsessed with this moisturizer,” said Victoria.

From $96 at Augustinus Bader 3/ 3 Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer Step Three The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, which can be either worn alone or under makeup. Victoria herself explains: “The highlight it leaves on the skin is very natural, I often tap on more throughout the day to refresh and hydrate.” From $65 at Augustinus Bader

But how does Victoria use her groundbreaking serum and moisturizer? “For my morning skincare routine, after cleansing I use [the] Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum and press the product into my skin,” she revealed on Instagram. “I’ve noticed this has improved the texture of my skin and I make sure to pay special attention to the eye area.

“I follow with the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, I also press this into the skin and then use upward motions to massage the formula in. It gives the skin such a beautiful radiance. Don’t forget the neck!!”

You may have spotted AB’s signature sleek blue packaging gracing the most fashionable bathroom counters on Instagram and TikTok. But it doesn’t only look luxurious - the products feature Augustinus Bader’s exclusive trademarked ingredient, TFC8, formulated with natural amino acids and high-grade vitamins.

Mom of four Victoria’s collaboration with the brand came after facialist Melanie Grant introduced her to The Rich Cream, and the designer used the moisturizer to give her runway model’s jaw-droppingly glowing skin for a catwalk show back in 2019.

Her love of the luxe face cream led her to approach the brand for the skincare collab. The partnership eventually led to two of the revolutionary products that are now must-haves in Victoria’s daily routine.. and the rest is skincare history!

