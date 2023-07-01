Victoria Beckham got a super edgy new piercing and nobody noticed

Classic may be Victoria Beckham’s middle name, but the fashion designer always knows how to spice things up in the style department. The 49-year-old enjoyed an evening out with friends on Thursday, where she showed off a sneak peek of a new piercing that’s automatically going on our beauty mood boards.

Former Spice Girl Victoria partied with her husband David and friends in London, looking relaxed in a pair of white belted trousers and a semi-sheer black tank top with a matching bralette. She wore her lengthy chocolate locks down loose and tucked behind her ear to reveal a glint of a new piercing.

The star showed off her subtle frontal helix piercing, which was complemented by a more traditional lobe piercing boasting dainty drop earrings.

© Instagram Victoria showed off her sparkly frontal helix piercing

Frontal helix piercings are unique piercings situated on the cartilage on your upper ear - directly above the tragus. Some people have more than one stud, creating a constellation effect that runs along the frontal cartilage area of the ear.

© Instagram The fashion designer enjoyed an evening out with friends and family

Famous faces including Scarlet Johannsson and Brie Larson are also fans of the pretty helix piercing, which is known for its substantial healing period that only comes naturally to a tender cartilage piece.

© Instagram Victoria also has multiple piercings in her right ear

This isn’t Victoria’s first cartilage piercing. The mother-of-three has previously showcased her other cartilage adornments via Instagram, when she shared a selfie with her daughter Harper.

© Getty The star has a stud constellation in her left ear

The fashion mogul has another forward helix piercing in her right ear, which is elevated by a typical helix stud, two lobe piercings and an increasingly popular floating lobe piercing which sits about her first lobe puncture.

© Getty Unsurprisingly, the designer has a dazzling array of earrings

Back in 2019, the star also noted that she had a conch piercing, where a hole is punctured right through the middle of the ear to make way for a stud. Unsurprisingly, its renowned for being very painful.

Victoria's most shocking piercing moment, which sent shockwaves through her fanbase back in 2001, came when she hit the stage with an ultra-edgy lip piercing. She rocked the ring piercing as she performed at BRMB's Party in the Park back in 2001. As much as we love punk Victoria, the piercing turned out to be fake after she whipped up a media frenzy with her alternative jewellery look.

