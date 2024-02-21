Martha Stewart, 82, loves this $12 rosewater face mist for glowing skin and I know why

I have sensitive skin, so I’m a huge fan of a good face mist that calms, moisturizes and gives me dewy skin year round, and one of my go-tos just happens to be a celebrity fave, too.

It’s the spritz Martha Stewart, 82, swears by for glowing skin – Mario Badescu Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater Facial Spray – and it's on sale for $12 on Amazon. (And priced at £15.79 if you're in the UK.)

© Denis Contreras Martha Stewart is a huge fan of Mario Badescu beauty buys

And you know a beauty product is good when it appeals across generations, and both Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner are said to be fans – Kylie once said, “I like to take it on vacation and stuff like that because it keeps me moisturized."

Same, Kylie, same! Age-wise, I fall somewhere in between Kylie and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Martha (shout out to my fellow Gen X-ers) so I am constantly on the search for products that make my aging skin look less tired and more glowy. I keep the rosewater mist on hand for when I need a refreshing pick me up or when my skin needs soothing, and sometimes I use it as a setting spray for a dewy finish.

Martha Stewart's fave Mario Badescu facial spray: My review

Packaged in a minimalist spray bottle with an almost clinical label in green font, the Aloe, Herbs and Rosewater spray is a fine mist with a fresh, cooling feeling on the skin and a really gentle, lovely rose scent that’s not too heavy. The smell has an aromatherapy effect, it's very pleasant, not too strong (I personally am not a fan of overpowering scents in my cosmetics) and sooo relaxing.

© Karen Silas I stay stocked up on the travel sizes of both the rosewater facial mist and the lavender - which is great for when you want to rest - so I can keep them in my bag when I'm on the move

And since I have very sensitive mature skin, I was absolutely thrilled that I didn't have any negative skin reactions.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray Travel Set: Aloe / Rose Water and Chamomile/Lavender (4oz; 118ml each)

$16 at Amazon US

After trying the rosewater facial spray, and finding it to be a must-have for an instant refresh while traveling, I bought a travel sized set of Mario Badescu spritzes for all skin types ($22) - including Martha’s favorite rosewater.

The set I chose also includes another of my go-tos: the facial spray with aloe, chamomile and lavender, which is enriched with anti-aging vitamin C and is great for those moments on the plane (or at bedtime!) that you need some calm and are ready to rest.

I'm sure the set would get the approval of the Martha Stewart Living icon's facialist Carmela Barabas, who told Vogue UK about Martha's favorite products, including the rosewater face mist, and also had some great advice for women over 60, but that are apt for all ages.

“First and foremost, protect your skin from sun exposure by using a daily sunscreen to avoid premature signs of ageing, such as fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration."

"Use a custom skincare regimen that includes anti-aging serums to help target and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

"We also suggest using products that retain moisture and gently exfoliate weekly to remove dull skin build up.”

Now that we know why Martha Stewart looks so great in her 80s, we're taking notes!