What beauty experts buy from supermarket beauty aisles, from £2.50

This week we’re shining the spotlight on budget-friendly beauty buys - nothing in this edit costs over £14, yet it’s still all beauty expert-approved.

From the supermarket skincare we always add to our basket, to the body care that costs less than a coffee, beauty doesn’t have to break the bank...

Kate Lockett, Assistant Lifestyle Editor: M&S Burst Bodycare and Apothecary collection, from £8

"Who doesn’t love a good bargain? I certainly do, and with an abundance of beauty dupes available in the supermarket, getting a good deal isn’t limited to your weekly shop, it applies to your beauty routine also.

"Now that spring has (sort of) sprung, it’s time to ramp up my body care routine. Making my skin feel soft and look smooth and radiant, I’m slathering on the new M&S Burst Mango Intensive Moisturising Lotion, £8, after the M&S Burst Mango Exfoliating Body Scrub, £8. A little goes a long way and leaves my skin feeling silky smooth. I’m in love with the comforting and fresh mango scent that smells good enough to eat but there’s also orange, coconut and cherry ranges, all priced at £10 and under.

"For days where I need to uplift my mood, I reach for the M&S Apothecary Reassure, £10, fragrance, which contains a comforting blend of tonka bean and cedar to boost my energy levels."

Donna Francis, HELLO! Beauty Expert: Cerave Daily Moisturising Lotion, £13.60

"Whenever I am asked for a reliable, budget-friendly skincare brand that really works - and is suitable for every skin type - I always recommend Cerave. And the Cerave Daily Moisturising Lotion, £13.60, is one of the products that’s on my Amazon repeat buy list. I have about five bottles on standby because I use it every day on my body, and I use it on my face on the days that I’m not testing other skincare products. My husband and kids use it too.

"Cerave is developed by dermatologists, so you know you can rely on it, especially if you have sensitive skin. It’s the brand I always recommend to use on menopausal and teenage skin too, as it helps to calm hormonal reactions."

Melanie Macleod, Wellness Editor: Imperial Leather Foamburst, £2.50

"I love a luxury body care buy as much as the next beauty writer, but sometimes the items you pop in your trolley when you’re doing the big shop are just as worthy of a place in your routine. I’ve been a Foamburst lover since childhood - I felt so chic using it when I had my first bottle aged 10, and the magic of when the gel transforms to fluffy foam is still a delight to this day.

"I like to use this as an alternative to shave gel too, as it prevents nicks and allows my razor to glide along easily."

Lydia Mormon, Junior Beauty Writer: Dove Summer Revived Gradual Self-Tanning Lotion, £4.25

"I’m not a huge fan of self tan but it gets to this point in the year when I want to start showing a little more skin and since my limbs haven’t seen sunlight since last summer, a little help in the bronzing department doesn’t hurt.

"My go-to is Dove’s Summer Revived Gradual Self Tanning Lotion. It’s great if you want a subtle glow with a hint of colour and you don’t need to worry about high-maintenance upkeep as it never goes patchy as it starts to fade."

