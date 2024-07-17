Drew Barrymore's beauty secrets revealed - and I spotted some of her faves in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Drew Barrymore is an absolute icon - but one of the things I've really noticed as we've both aged over the years is that her skin looks incredible!

Now in her late 40s, the producer and actor is looking better than ever. So it’s no surprise her fans are desperate to know her skincare secrets – and luckily, not only have we’ve found them but they're also on sale for Prime Day.

The former child star is know for embracing her natural beauty, relying on self-care and some great skincare products rather than cosmetic surgery. "I’m waiting on making any alterations," she told People. But although she hasn't ”done anything”, she said: “I have zero judgment for anyone doing anything. But I don’t see myself resorting to it.”

© Raymond Hall The actor and talk show star's faves include Sunday Riley and Olay

So how does Drew keep herself looking so great?

Her ultimate nighttime serum that makes a 'huge difference'

Well, one of her tricks is the Good Genes serum by clean skincare cult fave Sunday Riley that Drew credits for seeing a 'huge difference' in her skin. The FLOWER Beauty founder shared her glow-boosting find with her 1.5M Instagram followers not too long ago, saying that she's "been using this product 1-2 times a week at night and love the results!"

Sunday Riley Good Genes All-in-One Face Serum

She describes Sunday Riley Good Genes as giving an "amazing polish" to the face. The cult classic lactic acid treatment gently exfoliates dullness while the licorice root leaves skin looking bright. As Drew said: "I do it maybe once, two times a week and it has this lemony, fresh, sort of functional scent but it’s really great. I see a huge difference in the brightening, tightening and youthening of my skin. It tingles a little bit too, which always makes you think it’s working." She added: "It’s cult for a reason."

Dubbed as a “multitasking, targeted treatment”, Good Genes is designed to plump fine lines and wrinkles in three minutes. It can be used as a bi-weekly treatment, applied onto dry skin day or night and left as a leave-on treatment.

Her secret to shrinking pores

Mario Badescu Drying Mask for All Skin Types

Intrigued by her love of Sunday Riley I took a deep dive into more of Drew's beauty buys! I'm a big fan of Mario Badescu's skincare products - I don't travel without my nourishing face mist, which is also beloved by the likes of Martha Stewart - and it turns out that Drew's the same!

Her go-to, though, is another of the brand's cult beauty products – Mario Badescu’s Drying Mask. "It blew me away", the Charlies Angels star said of Mario Badescu’s Drying Mask on her talk show last year. After using it, Drew said, "my pores were visibly gone".

Her Vitamin E oil for supple skin

Health Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil

Skincare oils are trending - and Drew has revealed that she ‘douses’ herself in one in particular to keep her skin soft. Her go-to, Healthy Priority Organic Vitamin E Oil, handmade in South Carolina, is available on Amazon. The Drew Barrymore Show star told Well + Good that she's "caked in makeup and frying my hair at work, so I’m just trying to bring that hydration back in... Now I just want to be soaking in this stuff.”

Her drugstore faves

Olay Eyes by Olay Ultimate Eye Cream for Dark Circles, Wrinkles and Puffiness

As someone who has mature skin like Drew, I am not too surprised that we have some more beauty brands in common - and the fact that one of her must-haves is a drugstore buy makes it even better! As seen on social media, the star's bathroom cabinet also includes iconic Olay’s Ultimate Eye Cream. Full disclosure: I'm also a big fan of Olay's eye creams, because they are so rich, smooth and gentle and seem much more expensive than they actually are.

Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Face Moisturizer Drew once revealed she's been using Olay moisturizer for the past "12 to 15 years"



If you're looking for a great anti-aging cream that won't break the bank, Drew has also sworn by Olay's Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer for the past "12-15 years". While I'm already an Olay shopper who loves the Regenerist line, I haven't yet tried this one - but thanks to Drew's natural beauty I'm adding it to my wish list.

© CBS Photo Archive Down-to-earth Drew is known for relying on self-care and great beauty products to maintain her great skin

Opting for whichever works best for her, from luxury brands to drugstore buys - we love Drew's sensible beauty bag!