Harper Beckham’s haircut wish that mum Victoria refused

We all know that the lovely Harper Beckham is growing up fast and has her own sense of personal style. We’ve seen her rock the most fabulous outfits - from a mini Burberry trench when she was a toddler to a satin slip dress for her mother’s glittering 50th birthday party earlier this year.

WATCH: Harper Beckham's throwbacks

The 12-year-old also loves makeup; former Spice Girl VB has often shared snaps of her daughter applying cosmetics and sporting a face mask or two.

So we weren't surprised to hear the fashion designer explain how Harper desperately wanted a perm. In a new interview with Grazia, the wife of David Beckham bared all to the journalist, revealing that Harper recently gave her parents a PowerPoint presentation on why she should be allowed a perm.

And Victoria’s answer? “Absolutely not.”

© Salma Hayek Instgram Harper Beckham and VB clashed over the 12-year-old's hair

The brunette beauty famously had a perm in her teens and has spoken about how it is a bitter beauty regret. Sometimes mum knows best, right?

© Victoria Beckham Instagram The pair have a special bond

Harper Seven has had a variety of hairstyles throughout the years, but currently is sporting a honey-honed mane which is super long and straight.

In 2023, Victoria told Hello Fashion that her daughter is at the forefront of her mind when it comes to designing. “Harper was the inspiration behind our Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in Rollerskate. I was with my product development team in Miami and she was roller skating. She went to her room and pulled out this bright pink shade. It looked scary, but it planted the idea of creating a vivid pink that gives you a fresh glow instantly.”

© Instagram Harper is passionate about makeup

It appears she adores skincare, too. Victoria previously told Allure: “Harper is obsessed with makeup, obsessed with beauty. We were driving past her favourite makeup store, Space NK, the other day, and David said, ‘Oh, my goodness, your favourite store closed.’ It was so funny. She was like, ‘No, it’s fine, Daddy. Nobody panic. They’re just expanding."