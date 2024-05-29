Eva Mendes' age-defying appearance at 50 leaves fans stunned

Eva Mendes left her fans in awe when she shared two gorgeous new photos on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old appears much younger than her years and her followers were blown away by her timeless beauty when she shared two sun-kissed selfies on Instagram.

Eva flaunted her natural beauty with minimal makeup in the images and wore her strawberry-blonde hair in loose waves.

She looked radiant in the snaps and wore a simple white top as she posed surrounded by lush greenery while gazing into the distance.

Her fans were quick to comment and compliment Eva on her beauty, with many calling her "stunning", "gorgeous", and "beautiful".

© Instagram Eva looks younger than her 50 years

Eva's latest look comes after she opened up about having children later in life. She shares two daughters, Esmeralda Amada, nine, and Amada Lee, eight, with her partner Ryan Gosling.

She revealed the joys of being a mom in her 50s, explaining to People: "I could not have raised kids in any other era of my life but now."

© Instagram Eva's natural beauty blew her fans away

Eva added that people raised eyebrows when she fell pregnant at 40: "It was a big deal for people when I was pregnant, and it wasn't for me.

"And then I was 42 and I was pregnant with my second one and people were like, 'Oh my God, you're going to be so tired. That's why people have kids in their 20s.' I was like, that's the most sorry, asinine thing I've ever heard."

© Getty Images Eva and Ryan have been together since 2011

She added: "It takes more patience. In my 20s, I shouldn't have even been around a child", explaining that in her 20s, she'd been "just foul-mouthed and smoking."

The mom of two took a step back from acting in 2014 to take care of her daughters and described it as "the easiest decision I've ever made".

© Dave Allocca/Starpix/REX/Shutterstock Eva and Ryan now share two children

"I was older, and I knew that my kids are going to be little once, and whatever I do or don't do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life," she explained.

"Your career comes and goes but kids, yeah, that was easy for me," she added. "They're just formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it."

In a recent interview with NBC's Today, the Hitch actress echoed her stance and admitted it was a "no-brainer" to take a hiatus from acting.

© Getty Images Eva took a step back from acting when she became a mom

"I still worked. I just didn't act because acting takes you on locations; it takes you away," she explained.

"It was almost just like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'OK, [Ryan's] going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here.'"