Eva Mendes glows in shimmering gold shirt and skirt combination for most luxurious photoshoot yet

Eva Mendes is glittering in gold in her latest photoshoot - and she looks gorgeous. The Hitch star, 50, took to Instagram to share some shots from the glamorous photoshoot which saw her looking gilded in a matching gold combination look.

She opted for a long shirt-style dress which flowed down to her toes, mostly unbuttoned to show that beneath she wore a matching long skirt. The star posed against a gold-tinted mirror to emphasize the glitzy theme of the shoot.

Her honey-colored hair was voluminous and immaculately blow dried in the photos, fitting into the luxurious setting. She paired each look with her classic statement eyeliner and golden jewelry.

Another photo saw her donning a tight fitting, shimmering dress with a tank top bodice and a pleated skirt that draped over her knees as she sat down, pouting.

© @evamendes Instagram Eva has beautiful voluminous hair

Eva isn't afraid to share with fans her amazing style, as she's opted for statement cheetah print coats, gorgeous black lace and tulle dresses, and brightly patterned shirts for more casual settings.

The star's latest luxurious look comes as she gave an intimate interview with People, giving a candid look at her life with husband Ryan Gosling.

© Instagram Eva Mendes shares a glimpse of her appearance at Milan Fashion Week's Dolce & Gabbana show

She revealed the joys of being a mom in her 40s, explaining: "I could not have raised kids in any other era of my life but now," she stated.

Eva added that people raised eyebrows when she got pregnant at 40: "It was a big deal for people when I was pregnant, and it wasn't for me."

© Robert Kamau Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes in 2017

"And then I was 42 and I was pregnant with my second one and people were like, 'Oh my God, you're going to be so tired. That's why people have kids in their 20s.' I was like, that's the most sorry, asinine thing I've ever heard."

She added: "It takes more patience. In my 20s, I shouldn't have even been around a child", explaining that in her 20s, she'd been "just foul-mouthed and smoking."

The mom of two has settled down since then, as she took a step back from acting in 2014 to take care of her daughters, Esmeralda and Amada. She described it as "the easiest decision I've ever made."

"I was older and I knew that my kids are going to be little once, and whatever I do or don't do right now is going to affect them the rest of their life," she explained.