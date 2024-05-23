Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rob Kardashian's $7.5m private home where he raises Dream alone
Digital Cover homes

Rob Kardashian's $7.5m private home where he raises daughter Dream alone

 The Kardashians star opts out of the limelight 

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Rob Kardashian comes from one of the most well-known A-list families on the planet, and yet he is barely seen in public. 

The younger brother of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe stays away from the cameras when they film The Kardashians alongside their mom Kris Jenner, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, opting for a more secluded lifestyle to raise his daughter Dream, seven, whom he shares with his ex-partner Blac Chyna.

Rob Kardashian pictured with daughter Dream© @krisjenner Instagram

The star's private bolthole

Though Rob opts to stay out of the limelight, his life is certainly still luxurious. The star owns a $7.5 million (£5.9 million) mansion in California. Aerial views of the home reveal it has an enormous patio with a swimming pool, fire pit, and covered seating area, as well as plenty of lawn space and lots of tall trees for added privacy.

Inside, the house boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. 

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner in white outfits with coats© Getty

The home's previous owners

Rob will have no doubt made the home his own. But before it became his bachelor pad, the mansion was owned by his mother Kris and her then-partner Caitlyn Jenner. 

Glimpses of the home shared with Rob's 3.2 million Instagram followers will no doubt recognise the interior as the home served as a prime filming spot for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kris purchased the home for $4 million in 2010.

Rob's incredible entryway

Rob hosted a birthday party for Dream in 2021 where they decorated the entryway with an incredible pink balloon arch and two child-sized tables and chairs. The double staircase is so luxe and his checkerboard tiles are the most recognisable feature from Kris' era in the home.  

Dream Kardashian on staircase© Instagram

Rob's sweeping staircase

Talking of staircases, this photo of his adorable daughter showed off this feature in the home in all its glory.

Dream Kardashian standing with toys© Instagram

Dream's play area

A small glimpse into Dream's play area in the home showed a classic wooden doll's house and toy diner.

Dream Kardashian standing on staircase balcony at home© Instagram

Rob's indoor balcony

An incredible staircase means incredible views over the interior of the home, revealing the pad's amazing high ceilings and the place where Dream has parked her hot pink toy car.

Rob kardashian's grand entryway decorated with christmas tree© Instagram

Getting festive

At Christmastime, Rob erected an enormous tree covered in multi-coloured lights and baubles with nods to her daughter's taste in Disney princess ornaments. A doormat with an apt 'K' initial printed between two candy canes was also laid out.

