Rob Kardashian's $7.5m private home where he raises daughter Dream alone

Though Rob opts to stay out of the limelight, his life is certainly still luxurious. The star owns a $7.5 million (£5.9 million) mansion in California. Aerial views of the home reveal it has an enormous patio with a swimming pool, fire pit, and covered seating area, as well as plenty of lawn space and lots of tall trees for added privacy.
Inside, the house boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.
The home's previous owners
Rob will have no doubt made the home his own. But before it became his bachelor pad, the mansion was owned by his mother Kris and her then-partner Caitlyn Jenner.
Glimpses of the home shared with Rob's 3.2 million Instagram followers will no doubt recognise the interior as the home served as a prime filming spot for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kris purchased the home for $4 million in 2010.
Rob's incredible entryway
Rob hosted a birthday party for Dream in 2021 where they decorated the entryway with an incredible pink balloon arch and two child-sized tables and chairs. The double staircase is so luxe and his checkerboard tiles are the most recognisable feature from Kris' era in the home.
Rob's sweeping staircase
Talking of staircases, this photo of his adorable daughter showed off this feature in the home in all its glory.
Dream's play area
A small glimpse into Dream's play area in the home showed a classic wooden doll's house and toy diner.
Rob's indoor balcony
An incredible staircase means incredible views over the interior of the home, revealing the pad's amazing high ceilings and the place where Dream has parked her hot pink toy car.
At Christmastime, Rob erected an enormous tree covered in multi-coloured lights and baubles with nods to her daughter's taste in Disney princess ornaments. A doormat with an apt 'K' initial printed between two candy canes was also laid out.
