Rob Kardashian's $7.5m private home where he raises daughter Dream alone

Rob Kardashian comes from one of the most well-known A-list families on the planet, and yet he is barely seen in public.

The younger brother of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe stays away from the cameras when they film The Kardashians alongside their mom Kris Jenner, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, opting for a more secluded lifestyle to raise his daughter Dream, seven, whom he shares with his ex-partner Blac Chyna.

© @krisjenner Instagram The star's private bolthole Though Rob opts to stay out of the limelight, his life is certainly still luxurious. The star owns a $7.5 million (£5.9 million) mansion in California. Aerial views of the home reveal it has an enormous patio with a swimming pool, fire pit, and covered seating area, as well as plenty of lawn space and lots of tall trees for added privacy. Inside, the house boasts six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

© Getty The home's previous owners Rob will have no doubt made the home his own. But before it became his bachelor pad, the mansion was owned by his mother Kris and her then-partner Caitlyn Jenner. Glimpses of the home shared with Rob's 3.2 million Instagram followers will no doubt recognise the interior as the home served as a prime filming spot for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Kris purchased the home for $4 million in 2010.

Rob's incredible entryway Rob hosted a birthday party for Dream in 2021 where they decorated the entryway with an incredible pink balloon arch and two child-sized tables and chairs. The double staircase is so luxe and his checkerboard tiles are the most recognisable feature from Kris' era in the home.



© Instagram Rob's sweeping staircase Talking of staircases, this photo of his adorable daughter showed off this feature in the home in all its glory.



© Instagram Dream's play area A small glimpse into Dream's play area in the home showed a classic wooden doll's house and toy diner.



© Instagram Rob's indoor balcony An incredible staircase means incredible views over the interior of the home, revealing the pad's amazing high ceilings and the place where Dream has parked her hot pink toy car.

