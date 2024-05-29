Mason Disick shares new glimpse inside personal life - and it's refreshingly normal

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's oldest kid Mason Disick has officially joined Instagram - and his latest insights into his personal life may surprise you.

The 14-year-old took to Instagram stories to share that he's just like any other teenager, wanting to hang out with his friends. He posed with two of his friends in the washroom near the basin, all three of them donning black hoodies and the same long curly hair. He simply shared the song "WORTH IT" by Offset and Don Toliver to soundtrack the moment.

© @masondisick Instagram Mason Disick takes to Instagram story

Mason's latest update as he publicly joined the photo sharing app shows that like many other 14-year-olds, his priorities are hanging out with his pals and listening to music.

The teenager joined the app on May 25, becoming the latest of the Kardashian clan to go public on social media. Already he has almost 700,000 followers and is verified, following only eight people on the app: his mom, dad and grandmother Kris, as well as Kylie, Kendall, Kim, Rob and Khloé.

To mark the occasion, he shared a post of himself in baggy khakis and a black t-shirt on a balcony, as he covered his face with a baseball cap. Immediately, his parents showed him some love by liking the post - as did his aunts, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie.

© Instagram Photo shared by Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Mason Disick on Instagram May 25, 2024 with his sister Penelope Disick

"My first baby", Kourtney commented with an emotional face. Khloé added: "I can't believe this is happening", while Kim shared their disbelief as she said "You're really on Instagram".

So far, Mason has kept it casual on the photo sharing app - but his priorities are clear: he's interested in sharing snaps of his friends and family.

Not long after his first post, Mason shared a photo with three of his friends, as they all donned the same long, dark messy hairstyle and carried matching bags. He also shared a photo with his 11-year-old sister Penelope, who wore a cheetah print jacket, while he wore a furry Supreme jacket. It looked like they'd gone for ice cream together in a moment of brother-sister bonding.

He followed up this post with a mirror selfie of his younger brother Reign, and photos of him with another friend where they wore matching hoodies.