Wynonna Judd's appearance at 60 leaves fans in disbelief

Wynonna Judd celebrated her 60th birthday on May 30 – and fans are desperate to know the secrets behind her youthful appearance.

The country music icon left her followers in disbelief when she shared a snap of herself recreating a childhood photo on Wednesday in honor of the milestone.

Taking to Instagram, Wynonna can be seen sitting in a velvet chair while trying on a pair of red heels, with the photo of her as a child in the background showing the same thing.

While many of her followers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes, others were blown away by her age-defying looks.

© Instagram Wynonna's youthful looks at 60 left fans stunned

"60?!!! GET OUTTA TOWN! You got your own fountain of youth stashed away on your property," one stunned follower commented. A second said; "You make 60 look so good!"

A third added: "Happy birthday to an amazing human who NEVER AGES!" Another wrote: "You're like a fine wine that gets better with time."

Wynonna enjoyed a birthday night out with some of her fellow country music stars earlier this week.

The singer was joined by Jelly Roll, 39, Reba McEntire, 69, Terri Clark, 55, and Ashley McBryde, 40, who shared a snap from the festivities on Instagram.

Wynonna looked gorgeous wearing the same outfit as her birthday photo, consisting of a plunging black top and matching pants worn under a thin patterned jacket with fringe detailing.

© Instagram Wynonna celebrated her 60th with friends including Ashely McBryde, Jelly Roll, and Reba McEntire

Captioning the photos, Ashley wrote: "A night out to celebrate the birthdays of our guiding light @wynonnajudd and our dear friend @shanetarleton. It's hard to get me to go out. But for friends like these I'd walk face first into a hurricane to tell them I love them."

Wynonna was among the first to comment, responding to Ashley: "I LOVE YOU SOOOOO MUCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Wynonna's milestone birthday was no doubt a bittersweet moment as it came two months after the second anniversary of her mother, Naomi Judd's death.

© Getty Wynonna marked her 60th without her mother

Last month, Wynonna touched upon the tragic loss of her mother and admitted her passing still affects her "terribly".

"I feel her, and I miss her terribly," she told People. "It's the 'best and the worst of times' kind of thing, where you're keenly aware of where you were and what was going on, on that day."

She added: "I think about everything differently now, now that Mom is gone."

© Getty Images Wynonna with her late mom Naomi Judd

Wynonna and her sister, actress Ashley Judd, broke the news of their mom's death on social media in 2022. "Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement read.

"We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Naomi's husband Larry Strickland issued a further statement that read: "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time."

© Getty Images Naomi Judd died on April 30, 2022

An autopsy later confirmed that Naomi died on April 30 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was 76 years old.

"We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe," a statement from the family read.

© Getty Images Wynonna still misses her mother 'terribly'

"She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate."

The autopsy also revealed that Naomi had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder.