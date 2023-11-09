Wynonna Judd responds to concerned fans after CMA performance

Wynonna Judd has addressed concerns from fans that something was wrong with the singer, after she held on to Jelly Roll during their performance at the 2023 Country Music Association awards.

The two opened the show, dueting on a passionate performance of Jelly Roll's hit single 'Need a Favor,' but as the 58-year-old singer gripped on to 39-year-old Jelly Roll, fans took to social media to express their concerns.

Thankfully, Wynonna revealed that she was absolutely fine but that nerves had gotten the best of her.

“Okay so they say don’t read the comments – I’ve read the comments,” Wynonna told fans in a video posted on an airplane Thursday morning.

"And I’m just gonna come clean with y’all – I was so freaking nervous. I got out there and I looked at Jelly Roll, I wanted it to be so good for him. I could cry right now, but I’m not going to, because I’m such a fan of his, and he asked me to sing and I said absolutely."

© Terry Wyatt Jelly Roll and Wynonna perform onstage during the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023

"I got out there and I was so nervous that I just held on for dear life. And that’s the bottom line," she concluded, telling fans that she was now on her way to Texas for her Back to Wy Tour.

“I’ll be on stage tomorrow night with the people I love the most, and with you, the fans I love the most,” she added. “And all is well.”

© Terry Wyatt Zac Brown during a tribute to Jimmy Buffett

Held in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, the likes of Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Nicole Kidman, and so many more turned up to the star-studded event – dubbed 'country music's biggest night' – to witness unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations, and special tributes including one emotional performance in honor of the late Jimmy Buffett.

Lainey won five awards on the night, including the coveted Entertainer of the Year, while Jelly Roll took home New Artist of the Year.

© Scott Kirkland Lainey Wilson with two of her five awards

"There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning New Artist of the Year. I don't know where you're at in your life, or what you're going through, but I want to tell you to keep going, baby," he said, leaving the crowd on their feet in adoration.

Chris Stapleton’s Male Vocalist of the Year win marked his 16th CMA win, tying him for third in all time wins. Brothers Osborne’s won Vocal Duo – their sixth win in the category – and Old Dominion won Vocal Group for a sixth consecutive year.