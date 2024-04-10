What happened to Wynonna Judd's daughter? All about Grace Kelley and her recent arrest

Wynonna Judd is grappling with her daughter's ongoing legal troubles, after she was arrested and booked into an Alabama jail on Friday.

It's the latest of a series of troubling encounters with law enforcement – including jail time – Grace Kelley, 27, has had in the past few years.

Below, catch up on everything you need to know about her recent arrest, her past legal troubles, her relationship with her famous mom, 59, and more.

What did Wynonna Judd's daughter do?

On Friday, April 5, Grace was booked into the Elmore County Jail shortly after 5pm on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.

According to court documents obtained by People, she reportedly "exposed her breasts and lower body" at a busy intersection in Millbrook, Alabama, and later refused to comply with the police. Her bond was set to $1,000.

© Getty Wynonna and her daughter in 2005

Past legal issues

Grace's troubles with law enforcement date back to 2016, when, aged 20, she was arrested for possession of meth. Two years later, she was sentenced to eight years in prison for violating her probation after she left a court-mandated drug recovery program.

She was released from jail in December of 2022, however she was arrested again in May of last year after violating her parole, an order of protection and a restraining order; she was reportedly released in October.

© Getty The singer with Grace's father Arch Kelly in 1993

Does Grace have a baby?

In March of 2022, while on a temporary leave of absence from jail, Grace gave birth to a daughter named Kaliyah Chanel, who Wynonna herself is raising.

During an appearance on the Today Show six months after her granddaughter's birth, she gushed: "She doesn't speak yet but she looks right through me," adding that she gives her "hope" and: "[Babies] give you hope, they give you something to think about other than yourself. Because so much of what we do is about us, so it's nice to be with her because she doesn't care what I look like."

© Getty Wynonna and her son Elijah in 2013

How many children does Wynonna have?

Aside from Grace, Wynonna is also a mom to son Elijah Judd, 29; she shares both of her kids with her ex-husband Arch Kelley III, to whom she was married from 1996 to 1998.

From 2003 to 2007, she was married to D.R. Roach, who was convicted of attempted aggravated sexual battery against a minor the year they divorced. In 2012, she married current husband Cactus Moser, 66, who she had met back in the 1980s.

