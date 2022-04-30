Country superstar Naomi Judd has died at age 76 Her daughters Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd shared the news with fans

Country superstar Naomi Judd has died aged 76. Her daughters Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd shared the news with fans on social media on Saturday.

Exclusive: Mickey Guyton: 'I never stood up for myself, ever'

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness," the statement read. "We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Judds perform live at the 2022 CMT Awards

Naomi's husband Larry Strickland issued a further statement that read: "Naomi Judd's family request privacy during this heartbreaking time.

"No additional information will be released at this time."

Exclusive: Martha Wainwright has written the tell-all we've been waiting for

Naomi performed at the CMT Awards two weeks ago with Wynonna, 57, with the mother-daughter duo making their first televised appearance as The Judds in over 20 years.

They sang their 1990 hit Love Will Build a Bridge accompanied by a choir of gospel singers, and at one point Wynonna was heard telling her mom: "This is really happening."

Wynonna at the 2022 CMT Awards in early April

The two sang together for decades, and garnered 14 number one songs with their biggest hits including Mama He's Crazy, Why Not Me, and Girls Night Out.

Later in 2022 they planned to go out on the road for first time in 10 years with a 10-date arena tour.

On Sunday 1 May 2022 they were set to celebrate heir induction into Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame. It remains unclear what, if any, events will now take place.

The family act also recently announced their first tour in over a decade, titled The Final Tour, which was set to kick off in Michigan in September.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox